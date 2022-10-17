Mysaria's Accent Is a Source of Fan Confusion in 'House of the Dragon'

Although House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal has yet to comment on Mysaria's accent, The Focus notes that Mysaria is from Lys, one of the nine Free Cities of Essos. Lys is "a mercantile city" with wealthy inhabitants from all the trading and also known for its "pillow houses and pleasure gardens."

Author George R. R. Martin himself has described a Lysene accent as "a musical, flowing, liquid tongue."