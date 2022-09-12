'House of the Dragon': The White Worm Is Not Who People Would Expect

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 4 of HBO's House of the Dragon.

In Episode 4 of House of the Dragon, a major George R.R. Martin character is finally mentioned: the White Worm. In the world of Essos and Westeros, the White Worm ends up playing a major role as the Dance of the Dragons ensues. The first reference to her in House of the Dragon happens to be by Otto Hightower, the shady hand to King Viserys.