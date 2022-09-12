What Did They Mean by Coupling on This Week's Episode of 'House of the Dragon'?

Just when it seems like the two of them are going to do the deed, however, Daemon runs off, likely because he knows that a sexual relationship between them would be a mistake. Rhaenyra is still looking for a husband, and no lord is going to be willing to marry her unless they believe that she's still a virgin. Unfortunately, Rhaenyra and Daemon's makeout session sends rumors swirling throughout the kingdom, so the damage may already be done.