Sophie Anderson Has Died at 36 Years Old and This Time It's for Real Sophie Anderson's husband started a death hoax back in September, and now they have both died. Fans are desperate to find out what happened. By Sarah Walsh Dec. 5 2023, Published 2:32 p.m. ET

The Gist: Adult film star Sophie Anderson has died at 36 years old on Dec. 4, 2023.

Sophie almost died from an infection caused by her implants last year.

Sophie's husband started a rumor that she had died back in September

The adult film industry is no stranger to controversy and tragedy, and the recent passing of 36-year-old adult film star Sophie Anderson has brought to light a life marked by hardship and adversity. She died on Dec. 4, 2023.

The news might be a shock for many, and fans want to know the circumstances surrounding Sophie's untimely death. Her husband started a death hoax about her in September, but this time the news is sadly true.

What was Sophie Anderson's actual cause of death?

Sophie's life was marred by traumatic experiences, which she shared openly on various platforms. Reports suggest that the adult film star passed away just two weeks after her husband, Oliver Spedding.

While the exact cause of her death hasn't been disclosed publicly yet, it could have something to do with a serious health issue she was battling. Last year, Sophie suffered a dangerous infection in her left breast due to her silicone breast implants. Sophie and Oliver's deaths came as quite a shock and no official cause of death has been announced yet for either of them. According to the New York Post, Oliver started a death hoax about Sophie in September. He said that she had died, and gave fans information regarding her funeral.

Sophie was open about being abused as a child.

In a recent podcast, Sophie opened up about the physical and sexual abuse she suffered as a teen. And she explained that her mom seduced her with lines of cocaine as a teenager.

Sophie died only two weeks after her husband.

Sophie's tragic tale took an even more heart-wrenching because she died just weeks after her husband, Oliver Spedding. Oliver was a soccer player before he joined the adult film industry, which raised plenty of eyebrows. The two shared an unconventional connection, and they met during an orgy organized for one of Sophie's films.

Oliver's leap from soccer to the adult film industry wasn't without its challenges. Admitting to spending time in jail after committing a misdemeanor, he transitioned to painting houses and renovations before a unique opportunity presented itself — an offer to act in his first pornographic film.

The former athlete spoke candidly about his foray into the adult film world and recounted the surreal experience of his first shoot. He described the intimidating atmosphere of the set, with a large, bald Irish cameraman and the nervousness of exposing himself in front of the camera. Oliver's journey into adult entertainment was rocky, but it led him to cross paths with Sophie.

Sophie's life and untimely death shine a light on the challenges faced by individuals in the adult film industry. Her openness about her troubled past, including early experiences of abuse and adversity, adds depth to the narrative of a woman who navigated a tumultuous path.

As we reflect on her life, the unanswered questions surrounding the cause of her death serve as a reminder of the complexities hidden behind the public personas of those in the spotlight. The adult film industry, often criticized and misunderstood, becomes a backdrop to the personal struggles of its performers. Sophie will be missed by many.