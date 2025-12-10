‘Confessions of a Shopaholic’ Author Sophie Kinsella Died at 55 Years Old The author's family said she "died peacefully" in a statement posted on her Instagram. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 10 2025, 10:10 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@sophiekinsellawriter

Author Sophie Kinsella used her imagination to bring her readers into her world. Her creativity paid off when her 2000 book, Confessions of a Shopaholic, earned critical acclaim, became a New York Times Bestseller, and, in 2009, inspired the movie of the same name starring Isla Fisher as the protagonist, Rebecca Bloomwood.

Sophie's success in publishing continued, as she never stopped writing and fleshing out her craft. In December 2025, she died at 55, leaving behind a lifetime of stories told to loyal readers. So, what was Sophie's cause of death? Here's what to know.

What was Sophie Kinsella's cause of death?

Sophie's family announced her death on Dec. 10, 2025. According to The Independent, she died after a three-year battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. Sophie opened up about her battle via social media to her audience in the final year of her life.

"We are heartbroken to announce the passing this morning of our beloved Sophie (aka Maddy, aka Mummy)," the writer's family stated. "She died peacefully, with her final days filled with her true loves: family and music and warmth and Christmas and joy."

"We can’t imagine what life will be like without her radiance and love of life," they continued. "Despite her illness, which she bore with unimaginable courage, Sophie counted herself truly blessed — to have such wonderful family and friends, and to have had the extraordinary success of her writing career. She took nothing for granted and was forever grateful for the love she received. She will be missed so much our hearts are breaking."

