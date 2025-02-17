“My Body’s on Your Phone!” — Spa Customer Accuses Masseuse of Taking Pictures of Her "He seems so guilty!" By Mustafa Gatollari Published Feb. 17 2025, 10:47 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @jodieping

A woman claims that a masseuse took pictures of her while she was getting a massage and that she noticed pictures of her naked body on his phone. Jodie (@jodieping) recorded her conversation with the spa worker. Her suspicions were initially raised when she noticed his flash went off several times during their session. She uploaded portions of her talk with the employee on TikTok.

The video begins with a recording of the alleged predatory picture snapper in question. A text overlay reads: "Guy took pictures of me during my massage while I was n*ked." Jodie records the individual's legs, and it appears he is attempting to explain the situation to the TikToker.

However, she interjects, telling him that she would "love to see" the "deleted" photos on his camera roll right then and there. "Deleted photos, go to your deleted photos. The man then says, "How do I do that?" "I don't know dude, that's your phone," she tells him after laughing.

"But this is my body and I'm not walking away from here," she tells him. It seems as if he pulled up his phone's camera roll, but Jodie doesn't like what she's seeing. That's because she says, "No, go to your deleted." He avers to the woman that he hasn't deleted anything. However, she still wants to see if he captured any images of her on his device.

She asks him to go to his albums, and it seems that he's doing as she asks. "These are my personal," he tells her, but Jodie quickly asks him to navigate towards his deleted photos again. At this point in the video, she tells him that she undoubtedly "saw [her] body on his phone."

Again, he tells her that he has no idea how to access the deleted photos on his mobile device. However, she seems to have seen herself on his camera roll. She excitedly instructs him again to head on over to his deleted camera album.

Source: TikTok | @jodieping

The man tells her he doesn't have any images of her on his device, but she is sure that she saw herself on his smartphone. At this point in the video, he doesn't seem like he wants to comply with Jodie's request, and she tells him that if he doesn't show her the deleted images on his phone she will be calling the police.

"I don't have it deleted," he tells her, but Jodie is sure that the images are still in his phone's storage. "Yes, you do. ... No dude pull it up. You got my body on your phone." He maintains that he didn't snap a photo of the woman, however: "I promise you I would never do that."

"I'm furious," she says, as the man attempts to convince her that he indeed did not take pictures of her during her massage session. "No, no, my body is on that phone. Pull it up, right now." Next, the man says he's "shaking" because he doesn't have any pictures of her despite what she says.

But Jodie sees his behavior differently, stating that the reason why he is shaking is due to the fact that he got caught in the act of taking pictures of her without her consent. "You're f--ked and you're going to f--k them over," she says of the worker and the establishment that he works for.

However, she tells the man that as long as he "pulls the pictures up and delete[s] them right now," she "won't do anything." Jodie continued, "I won't report them. I won't call the cops." He asks her again where he can find the deleted pictures on his phone's camera roll.

"I'm not playing dumb. Where do I find deleted? How do I get to deleted? I promise I did not delete it," he says. He then scrolls through various applications and tells her that he wasn't taking pictures of her, but that he was watching "the Auburn game" and he's "sorry" if she felt like he was creeping on her.

At this point in the clip, she notices "more naked photos," and asks, "What the f--k is that?" The man tells her that these are pictures he takes on his "private time" with his "girlfriend." Despite his assertions that he didn't take any pictures of her, Jodie tells him that she still thinks he is "lying."

"I promise you that I'm not lying," he says. He explains that his phone's flash went off and that he was just watching the Auburn game. However, he says that the flash wasn't associated with taking a picture. Jodie then asks another worker at the business if his phone can be "confiscated until the cops" arrive.

The other worker at the spa complies with Jodie's request stating that they could very well do that. When the manager looks at his phone, however, they quickly tell him to "delete it." Next, in another portion of the video, Jodie says that the manager admitted to seeing a "body," however, they also mentioned that they "didn't know" whether or not it was Jodie's.

Their immediate reaction to seeing the worker's phone, however, Jodie says, appears to indicate that it was indeed a picture taken of her. In a caption for the video, she wrote about the culmination of her gripe against the worker. Jodie indicates that she did indeed phone the police, however, without substantial evidence he snapped a photo of her, it was ultimately his word against hers.