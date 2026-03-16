Woman Claims She’s Getting No Spam Calls After U.S. Attacked Iran "Waaiitttt a damn min." By Jennifer Farrington Published March 16 2026, 10:50 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@frizzyfinder

The United States’ decision to bomb Iran in early 2026, alongside Israel, essentially positioning the two countries as a tag-team against the Middle Eastern nation, was a bold (and somewhat scary) move for the “land of the free.” Now there’s the potential of retaliation and war, and with China and Russia stepping in to aid Iran, it only heightens the concern.

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While President Donald Trump’s move has many of us feeling uneasy about just about everything, one TikToker seems to have found a silver lining — her spam calls have stopped. You know, those calls that come one after the other, day after day, that even your phone has learned to label as Scam Likely? According to TikToker @frizzyfinder, she’s noticed a dip in the number of spam calls she has received since the Iran bombing. Here’s the full scoop, and what others are saying.

Woman claims her spam calls stopped after U.S. attacked Iran.

In an under-10-second TikTok clip, @frizzyfinder made quite the claim about Iran and its supposed role in spam calls. According to her caption, these calls stopped, at least on her phone, once the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran. “Ever since Trump bombed Iran, I haven’t had one spam call,” the text overlay reads. The bottom caption adds: “Should we be worried?”

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Essentially, @frizzyfinder is hinting that Iran could be behind all those spam calls. Another commenter added that they “haven’t been approved for a 60k loan in daysss.”

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They’re referencing the scam emails and texts that flood people’s inboxes, claiming they’ve already been approved for a massive loan, and all they need to do is, drum roll … Click a link.

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Of course, that link usually either asks for sensitive information or compromises your computer or device (so if you get these, just delete them!). Basically, that commenter is adding to the speculation that Iran might also be behind other spammy content.

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We don’t actually know who’s directly behind spam calls, aka Scam Likely calls, but many seem on board with the idea that they may be connected to Iran. “Waaiitttt a damn min,” one person commented, suggesting they’ve also noticed a decrease in spam calls since the attack.

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Another wrote, “You know what? Phone been dry lately,” a comment that received over 35,000 likes. So it’s safe to say plenty of others are experiencing the same thing.

A quick scroll through the comments on @frizzyfinder’s video shows that, overall, most people who saw her clip noticed the same thing, after taking a moment to think back.

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Now, I’m not sure if this is a case of the placebo effect or not, but I’m almost feeling like my phone has been getting fewer spam calls too (I said fewer, not none).