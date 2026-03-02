Why Did Iran Burn a Statue of Baal? Donald Trump's Picture Was Also Burned The U.S. and Israel attacked Iran on Feb. 28, 2026. By Niko Mann Updated March 2 2026, 1:33 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @iranintlenglish

The United States and Israel bombed Iran in a joint attack on Feb. 28, 2026. President Donald Trump claimed the military was targeting governmental and military sites. However, at least 165 people were killed after a bombing of a girls' school in Minab, per Al Jazeera. During the country's 47th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution on Feb. 11, Iran burned a statue of Baal, and folks want to know why.

Article continues below advertisement

The Islamic Revolution in 1979 brought the overthrow of the U.S.-backed monarchy, and on the 47th anniversary, state-organized rallies in Tehran and other big cities included people setting statues of the demon god Baal with the star of David carved onto it on fire, per WION News. A picture of Trump was also taped onto the statue, as well as the numbers 666.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Iran burn a statue of Baal?

Iran burned a statue of Baal to celebrate the 47th anniversary of the revolution. Chants of "death to Israel" and " death to America" were heard as the crowd set fire to the statues. According to Iran International, the act was a symbol of resistance to corrupt Western systems and Zionist ideology. Reports also indicate that burning the statues was a symbolic reference to the Epstein Files.

Baal is also associated with child sacrifice, and Trump's association with the late pedophile was also symbolic in the burnings. Baal was also worshipped by the Canaanites. Trump has also been threatening Iran for months.

Article continues below advertisement

"If Iran shots [sic] and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue," Trump wrote on Truth Social back in January. "We are locked and loaded and ready to go. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J.TRUMP."

Article continues below advertisement

President Masoud Pezeshkian spoke during the rallies and warned Iranians not to fight each other. "No Iranian takes up arms to kill another Iranian," he said, adding that the government was willing to "hear the voice of the people" over citizens' dissatisfaction. He also advised protesters to be loyal to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who'd led the country since 1989 but was killed during the U.S.-Israel attack, according to the Associated Press.

Protests in the country were rampant as the economy began to fail, and political opinions were repressed. Protests over the arrest of Masha Amini, a woman detained and killed for not wearing her hijab in 2022, resulted in mass protests as crowds shouted "Death to Khamenei." Khamenei's forces opened fire on protesters and killed thousands of people.