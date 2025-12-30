Does Trump Have a Hole in One of His Hands? Details on the Speculation Trump's health has been a subject of speculation all year long. By Joseph Allen Published Dec. 30 2025, 9:40 a.m. ET Source: Mega

2025 is nearly over, and politics watchers have spent a startling amount of time focused on President Donald Trump's hands. Over the course of the year, many on social media have noted various occasions where Trump's hands appear to be bruised, swollen, or discolored, and many have taken those photos as evidence that Trump is unwell in some way that he has not disclosed to the public.

Article continues below advertisement

The latest chapter in that unfolding saga is a series of recent pictures that appear to suggest that Trump has a hole in his hand. Here's what we know about whether that particular bit of speculation is true.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Does Trump have a hole in his hand?

In photos from Dec. 28, Trump appears to have a hole in his left hand that's surrounded by bruising. While we obviously don't know what caused this bruising, the most common theory circulating online is that Trump is receiving something in an IV in that hand and is not disclosing it to the public. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, meanwhile, has continued to claim that the bruising and discoloration on Trump's hands is the result of lots of handshakes.

“President Trump is a man of the people, and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history. His commitment is unwavering, and he proves that every single day,” she told The Daily Beast. Of course, that doesn't explain the appearance of a hole, although it's theoretically possible that it's not a hole, and is simply a crag in his hand that was caused by old age.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump's health remains largely a mystery.

Part of the reason there's been so much attention on Trump's hands is that it seems highly possible that he and his team are hiding details about his health from the public. We do know that he was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency earlier in the year, which might explain some of the swelling he's appeared to have not just in his hands but throughout his body.

there appears to be a hole in Trump's left hand https://t.co/NCXHJkVJRK pic.twitter.com/CXtfylU8Eo — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 28, 2025 Source: X/@atrupar

Article continues below advertisement

There are plenty of people, though, who think there might be other things going on with Trump that we are not aware of. Unfortunately, though, all those people can do is speculate about Trump's health without anything close to a full picture. While speculating about the health of celebrities can sometimes be an invasion of privacy, as the president, Trump's obligation is to offer full disclosure of his health to the public.