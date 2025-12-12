A Photo of Donald Trump Using a Walker Has Gone Viral — Is It Real? Do healthy people usually undergo MRI's for no reason? By Jennifer Tisdale Published Dec. 12 2025, 10:19 a.m. ET Source: Mega; X/@keithedwards

When it comes to President Donald Trump's medical records, he has often kept those cards close to his chest. Because of the president's reluctance to share information about his health, all kinds of theories have popped up, including one that suggests he is suffering from congestive heart failure.

Trump's odd relationship with the medical world stretches as far back as 2016, when NBC News revealed that his longtime physician wrote a letter declaring him the "healthiest president in history" in only five minutes. Dr. Harold Bornstein did this while a limo sent by Trump waited outside his office. Since then, the president has continued to be dodgy about his physical health. Then in December 2025, a photo of Trump using a walker circulated online. Is it real? Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

Did Donald Trump use a walker?

The Trump using a walker image was first shared by Keith Edwards, a political commentator and YouTuber who describes himself as a "Democracy enjoyer" in his X (formerly Twitter) bio. In the caption, Keith claims this was taken moments after the president signed an executive order banning states from regulating AI. While Keith has not come right out and said this is AI-generated, a community note says that a Google Gemini SynthID watermark is present.

In all likelihood, Keith was commenting on the fact that, thanks to Trump's executive order, it will be a free-for-all when it comes to AI. This includes creating fake images of the president. Several X users have since shared the photo. Far too many of them appear to think it's real, which is a great argument for regulating the use of AI.

BREAKING: an image has leaked showing Trump using a walker moments after he signed an executive order banning states from regulating AI pic.twitter.com/oVGh3GpmoK — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) December 12, 2025

What is the current status of Trump's health?

According to The New York Times, Trump was first spotted catching some shuteye while working during an Oval Office meeting in early November 2025. This makes sense because not only are those meetings roughly three hours in length, but at 79, Trump is the oldest person to be elected president.

A month prior, Trump underwent magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. When he was asked about it, the president couldn't or wouldn't say what it was about. When the MRI was mentioned again by reporters on Air Force One, he said, "I have no idea what they analyzed. But whatever they analyzed, they analyzed it well, and they said that I had as good a result as they’ve ever seen."

Let us not forget the mysterious bruise on Trump's right hand that is regularly covered by makeup. Whoever is responsible for buying the foundation needs to do a better job. In February 2025, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the bruise was from "shaking hands all day every day," reported NBC News.