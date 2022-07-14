Oregon Ducks Tight End Spencer Webb Has Tragically Died — Here's What Happened
A 22-year-old college athlete, Spencer Webb, who joined the Oregon Ducks as a tight end in 2018, has tragically lost his life. What happened? What's Spencer's cause of death?
Spencer Webb was a brilliant football player with a bright future ahead.
A rockstar-status tight end, Spencer Webb commanded attention with his tall physique and charismatic personality. He earned top scores as a high school football player and achieved big things after joining the Oregon Ducks in 2018.
Spencer was named No. 1 tight end in California by ESPN during his time at Christian Brothers High School. He redshirted his first season at Oregon Ducks, playing a few games during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. He proved just what he is made of in 2021, delivering unparalleled performances game after game.
Spencer told Sacramento Bee in 2016 that he was raised by his brother and that football meant the world to him. "I grew up faster than a lot of kids," he said. "I never really had a mom or dad in my life. They chose to do other things, so it’s been me and my brother (Cody Webb). I had a dream, he had a dream, and we're making that dream happen."
What's Spencer Webb's cause of death?
Spencer suffered a horrific accident during an excursion to Lake Creek, a park and garden just west of Triangle Lake in Oregon. The Lane County Sheriff's Office first shared details about the tragedy on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, on Facebook. The incident occurred in the early afternoon hours, the post suggests.
"The Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the rock slides just a short distance west of Triangle Lake at approximately 2:30 p.m. after receiving the report of an injured person. Upon arrival, deputies learned that a 22-year-old male recreating in the area fell and struck his head," the statement reads. "Bystanders and responding paramedics were unable to revive him. There is no evidence of foul play, and his death appears to be accidental."
Spencer's family and high school coaches confirmed his identity to the Sacramento Bee the same day. It's understood that Spencer succumbed to a head injury. As the Facebook post by the Lane County Sheriff's Office states, his body was located "100 yards down a steep trail."
Tributes started to pour in immediately.
"Spencer Webb was more than a football player. He loved the game and loved getting better. I'll always remember his charisma, humor, and love for his teammates. Hope you rest easy up there, my friend. RIP," tweeted Jake Belzer (@jakebelz), a defensive analyst at UNLV Rebels football.
"Heartbroken by the news of Spencer Webb's passing. Not only was he a superb athlete, but he was such a supportive teammate who wanted better for his teammates than himself. I talked to him this spring, and it felt like he had a new appreciation for football and life. RIP, Spencer," tweeted Dylan Reubenking, a sports journalist and the co-founder of the Transfer Portal CFB.
"Rest in peace to the Oregon Ducks tight end, Spencer Webb. Horrible situation. My heart goes out to his family and the University of Oregon football program," tweeted @BarstoolBeavs.