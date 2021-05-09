Spurge Krasowski Brings 40 Years of Experience to ‘Wicked Tuna’ Season 10

Spurge Krasowski Brings 40 Years of Experience to ‘Wicked Tuna’ Season 10By Dan Clarendon
May. 9 2021, Published 3:03 p.m. ET
The Wicked Tuna family has grown. Here in the National Geographic reality show’s 10th season, two new captains have joined the hunt for the biggest bluefin tuna catch — including Spurge Krasowski, a fisherman with four decades of experience and some horror stories to share.
Spurge, captain of the Moonshine, stars in Season 10 alongside fellow newcomer Jack Patrician of the Time Flies and six returning stars: T.J. Ott of the Hot Tuna, Dave Carraro of the FV-Tuna.com, Bob Cook of the Fat Tuna, Tyler McLaughlin of the Pinwheel, Dave Marciano of the Hard Merchandise, and Paul Hebert of the Wicked Pissah.
Spurge Krasowski made a splash in the Season 10 premiere of 'Wicked Tuna.'
When he made his Wicked Tuna debut in the Season 10 premiere, which aired in February 2021, Spurge and his crew reeled in a 94-inch, 304-pound tuna worth $2,128 — the second most valuable catch of the episode, behind Tyler’s $2,340 fish, according to a Wicked Local recap.
In Episode 3, however, Spurge only came up with a 166-pound tuna, and he took the opportunity to talk about the challenges of a tuna market beset by low prices. “We’re not just competing against each other, we’re competing against a market that we hope will pick up and get strong again,” he said, per Wicked Local. “In the meantime, all you can do is focus on the next bluefin.”
Spurge’s boat is his “43-foot rocking chair.”
In Episode 5, Spurge discussed his longevity in the business, saying he’s been fishing for bluefin tuna for more than 40 years. “Instead of being in a rocking chair, I got a 43-foot rocking chair,” he joked, per Wicked Local. (According to his Facebook profile, Spurge has been in the business since 1971.)
Spurge also discussed his line of succession, preparing first mate Ryan Fletcher to eventually take his place. “I want to make sure the future of the fishery is in good hands,” he said. “So I have Ryan out here this season so I can teach him what I know.”
Wicked Tuna viewers watched Spurge help Ryan land the biggest bluefin of their year so far, as they pulled in a 104-inch fish in one episode. “You got a great future, kid,” Spurge told his protégé.
Spurge is well-acquainted with the dangers of tuna fishing.
Spurge was quoted in a 2004 Sun Journal article about a New Jersey fisherman who died when his leg got caught in a 200-foot fishing line. According to the Coast Guard, the man had harpooned a bluefin tuna off Morehead City, N.C., but was pulled into the ocean and drowned when the fish swam away.
Another fisherman discovered the man’s empty boat, reeled in the line, and found the man’s body along with the harpooned fish, which was still alive. According to an archived copy of the article, Spurge said the fishing line was wrapped around the man’s ankle and that “the fish was still there.”
Wicked Tuna Season 10 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on National Geographic.