Spurge Krasowski Brings 40 Years of Experience to ‘Wicked Tuna’ Season 10

In Episode 5, Spurge discussed his longevity in the business, saying he’s been fishing for bluefin tuna for more than 40 years. “Instead of being in a rocking chair, I got a 43-foot rocking chair,” he joked, per Wicked Local . (According to his Facebook profile, Spurge has been in the business since 1971 .)

After a tuna gets tangled up on the anchor line, Spurge and Ryan have to work in perfect harmony to get it untangled without losing the fish. New episodes of Wicked Tuna air Sunday nights at 9/8c on National Geographic.

Spurge also discussed his line of succession, preparing first mate Ryan Fletcher to eventually take his place. “I want to make sure the future of the fishery is in good hands,” he said. “So I have Ryan out here this season so I can teach him what I know.”