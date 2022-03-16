Looking to Kick off Your St. Patrick's Day Right? Here Are a Few Cocktail Recipes

These cute and sparkly shots from Tipsy Bartender are sure to win over a crowd! You will need two parts orange vodka, one part pineapple juice, gold luster dust, and for garnish: gold sprinkles and/or rainbow candy.

To make, first, rim edge of your shot glasses with gold sprinkles. Set the glasses aside. Then, in an ice-filled shaking glass, combine the orange vodka, pineapple juice, and a sprinkle of gold luster dust. Finally, strain the mixture into the shot glasses and garnish with candy!