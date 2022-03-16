These Are the Best and Funniest St. Patrick's Day Comedy TV Episodes Ever

These Are the Best and Funniest St. Patrick's Day Comedy TV Episodes EverBy Stephanie Harper
Mar. 16 2022, Published 3:01 p.m. ET
It’s almost time to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. This is one of the most enjoyable holidays of the year because it’s all about eating, drinking, and partying it up.
Some people would rather stay indoors with a couple of good friends instead of celebrating surrounded by hundreds of strangers. If that’s the case, there are plenty of St. Patrick’s Day-themed TV show episodes to check out. These are some of the best and most hilarious options.
'Two Broke Girls' — "And the Kilt Trip"
An episode of Two Broke Girls titled “And the Kilt Trip,“ focuses on Max and Caroline taking a trip down to their local pub to sip green-colored beer for the night. Caroline usually loves a great flirting session, but in this particular episode, she's really not in the mood to deal with old drunk men trying to make out with her.
Caroline starts missing what her old life used to be before she was financially struggling. Ultimately, she decides that celebrating St. Patrick’s Day at the local pub with Max is a lot more fun than the traditions she used to hold onto.
'The Office' — “St. Patrick’s Day"
An episode of The Office titled “St. Patrick’s Day" showcases the power struggle between Michael Scott and Jo Bennett. She encourages everyone in the office to stay late at work to prove they’re willing to go above and beyond.
Michael, on the other hand, finally stops worrying about her judgment and allows the employees to head out. More than anything, he's ready for everyone to drink and party together.
'30 Rock' — “St. Patrick’s Day"
An episode of 30 Rock titled “St. Patrick’s Day" is all about Liz making the decision to stay home with her boyfriend, Criss, during the popular holiday. She's looking forward to hanging out at home and getting some quality time with him.
When her ex-boyfriend, Dennis, shows up on her doorstep talking about his heartache, her plans instantly change. Celebrating her Irish heritage was originally on her mind, but Liz’s complicated romantic situation puts a major snag on that.
'How I Met Your Mother' — “No Tomorrow"
No one likes to party as much as Barney from How I Met Your Mother. In the show's St. Patrick’s Day episode titled “No Tomorrow," he’s ready to do green Jell-O shots and meet some pretty women. Instead of partying, the rest of his social circle wants to hang out at Lily and Marshall's new apartment to chill and play board games.
In other words, Barney’s friends are keeping things super low-key. The major issue that pops up is when they learn the new apartment is totally crooked.
'It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia' — “Charlie Catches a Leprechaun"
An episode of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia titled “Charlie Catches a Leprechaun" is perfect to watch on St. Patrick’s Day this year. It’s all about Mac and Charlie's hunt for a kleptomaniac who also happens to be a leprechaun!
Dennis isn’t too focused on catching anyone in this episode though. Instead, he's dedicated to making sure the mobile form of Paddy's Pub is able to start generating money for the group.