Earlier this year, the comedy series The Afterparty made its debut on Apple TV Plus and became an instant hit with audiences. The show takes place at a 15-year high school reunion afterparty at a palatial cliffside mansion. However, this mansion soon becomes a crime scene when its owner, the nerdy ska-kid turned pop icon/movie star Xavier (Dave Franco), ends up dead. To make matters worse, someone in the friend group is believed to be the killer, and all of them appear to have a motive.As a result of Xavier's mysterious death, everyone at the afterparty is investigated by Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish) and Detective Culp (John Early). Each episode follows a different character's perspective as they recount what happened that night. \n\nWith the Season 1 finale dropping on Friday, March 4, fans are definitely eager to find out who they killer is. They also want to know if there will be a second season. While we don't want to spoil the ending of Season 1, we do have scoop on whether or not you can expect more episodes of the hit whodunit.'The Afterparty' has been renewed for Season 2!Fans of the show, rejoice! Because the mystery continues with Tiffany Haddish back on the case in The Afterparty. On Wednesday, March 2, just two days ahead of the Season 1 finale, Apple TV announced that the series had been renewed for a second season. We don't know much else at this time other than an entirely new cast of suspects will be joining Detective Danner in Season 2.The Afterparty was created and directed by Chris Miller, who's known for his work on films such as Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs and The Lego Movie. Alongside Phil Lord, who's also an executive producer of The Afterparty, Chris won the 2019 Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.Ahead of the premiere of The Afterparty, Chris spoke to the Seattle Times, telling the outlet that the show was years in the making. \n\n"The Afterparty started as a movie script that got sidetracked by producing other projects," he shared. "When we finally came up for air a few years ago, I pulled it out because I knew there was something really special about it. [With] streaming, premium television ... I could turn this into a series where each episode gets to focus on one character, and you could really dig into them and have a lot of fun."What will happen in the Season 1 finale of 'The Afterparty'?We'd hate to spoil the ending, so we won't. But we'll just say that the murderer will be revealed in the Season 1 finale. In a tweet on March 2, Chris wrote, "It 'almost' doesn’t matter who the killer is. But the killer will be revealed anyway!"\n\nWhether you've had theories all along or you think anyone could have done it, you'll just have to tune in to see how it all goes down. \n\nThe Season 1finale of The Afterparty streams on Friday, March 4, only on Apple TV Plus.