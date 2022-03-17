Celebrate St. Patrick's Day With Films Invoking Irish Heritage and Cultural Traditions

Leap Year (2010) is a hilarious rom-com starring Amy Adams, Matthew Goode, and Adam Scott. When Anna (Adams) heads to Ireland to propose to her boyfriend (Scott) on leap day, invoking the Irish tradition "Bachelor's Day," her plans are interrupted by a handsome Irish innkeeper (Goode). Between the gorgeous Irish scenery and Irish traditions, this is a movie well-suited for St. Patrick's Day.

Leap Year is streaming on Hulu and HBO Max.