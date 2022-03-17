Celebrate St. Patrick's Day With Films Invoking Irish Heritage and Cultural Traditions

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day With Films Invoking Irish Heritage and Cultural TraditionsBy Anna Garrison
Mar. 17 2022, Published 9:11 a.m. ET
Although St. Patrick's Day is associated with leprechauns, gold, and drinking games, sometimes it's important to kick back, relax, and celebrate Irish culture with film. Many movies celebrate Irish traditions, struggles, and cultural heritage, and the best time to enjoy a few of them is on St. Patrick's Day! So, without further ado, here are some of the best St. Patrick's Day movies to watch.
'Leap Year'
Leap Year (2010) is a hilarious rom-com starring Amy Adams, Matthew Goode, and Adam Scott. When Anna (Adams) heads to Ireland to propose to her boyfriend (Scott) on leap day, invoking the Irish tradition "Bachelor's Day," her plans are interrupted by a handsome Irish innkeeper (Goode). Between the gorgeous Irish scenery and Irish traditions, this is a movie well-suited for St. Patrick's Day.
Leap Year is streaming on Hulu and HBO Max.
'The Luck of the Irish'
The Luck of the Irish (2001) may be a Disney Channel Original Movie, but it has all the necessary elements of a great St. Patrick's Day movie. When 15-year-old basketball player Kyle realizes he's a half-leprechaun, he goes to great lengths to get back a good-luck charm from an evil leprechaun.
The Luck of the Irish is streaming on Disney Plus.
'Brooklyn'
The story of Brooklyn (2015) follows Irish immigrant Eilis Lacey (Saoirse Ronan) in 1951 who is looking for new career opportunities in the United States. While staying in Brooklyn, she encounters Italian-American Tony Fiorello (Emory Cohen), with whom she starts a relationship. The rest of the film follows their relationship through its pitfalls and the struggles of immigrant life in the 1950s.
Brooklyn is available for rent on Apple TV or Prime Video.
'The Secret of Kells'
This adorable, animated masterpiece, The Secret of Kells (2009), is the first in director Tomm Moore's "Irish folklore trilogy," which continues with Song of the Sea (2014) and Wolfwalkers (2020). The film was also nominated for an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. The Secret of Kells tells the story about the making of the Book of Kells, a manuscript from the 9th century.
The Secret of Kells is available for rent on Prime Video.
'The Departed'
The Departed is a 2006 crime thriller directed by none other than Martin Scorsese. The film is loosely based on the real-life Boston Hill Gang and stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson, Mark Whalberg, Martin Sheen, Alec Baldwin, and more. The Departed won four Academy Awards and focuses on themes of identity (especially for Irish-Americans), drama, self-knowledge, and dreams.
The Departed is available for streaming on HBO Max, Prime Video, or rent on Apple TV.
'Holidate'
Although Holidate (2020) encompasses more than St. Patrick's Day, this also makes it the perfect romantic comedy for any occasion! To avoid perpetual family judgment for being single on major holidays, Sloane Benson (Emma Roberts) reaches an agreement with near-stranger Jackson (Luke Bracey) — they'll be each other's platonic dates on holidays to avoid family nitpicking ... but will they end up falling for one another?
Holidate is available for streaming on Netflix.