Starbucks Barista Blasts Customers Who Stare at Her Making Drinks to "Judge” How They're Made

But there are also folks who aren't paid to perform for others on stage or in front of a camera who feel some type of way about someone watching their every move while they're at work. It could be pretty unnerving for some folks to have a customer, or one of their managers or a co-worker "stand over" them while they're working.

Or like this one TikToker expressed in a now-viral clip, having a customer watch them while they make their beverage.