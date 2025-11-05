Hello Kitty Is Closing out 2025 With a Starbucks Collaboration Cups, mugs, and even a plushie will be a part of the collection that will delight fans of the Sanrio icon. By Diego Peralta Published Nov. 5 2025, 3:51 p.m. ET Source: Starbucks

The charismatic Hello Kitty remains one of the most popular characters in the world. It is surprisingly easy to find merchandise related to the character in every corner of the planet. And now, thanks to a collaboration with Starbucks, Hello Kitty lovers will be able to find her in even more places!

What does the collaboration between Starbucks and Hello Kitty look like? Here's everything we know about the unexpected crossover that will take over the world before the end of 2025. Both brands have come up with a wide variety of products for fans to enjoy.

Starbucks launched a lovable Hello Kitty collaboration.

The official Starbucks website shows every single product that demonstrates their love for Hello Kitty. The collection includes two cups, a coffee mug, and a plushie of the character wearing a Starbucks apron. The coffee shop giant is ready to launch the campaign on Nov. 6. Consumers across the United States will be able to get their hands on the Hello Kitty collection just in time for the holiday season.

Jill Koch, a major executive at Sanrio, is excited about the collaboration. "For more than 50 years, Hello Kitty has resonated across cultures and generations," she said. "Her simple design, positive message, and timeless appeal invite people everywhere to express themselves and celebrate friendship, kindness, and inclusivity.” Taking into account how recognizable Hello Kitty is and the number of Starbucks locations operating across the country makes it easy to understand why the collaboration seemed logical.

The Hello Kitty collection is just one of the initiatives Starbucks has created to keep customers coming back for more. The company has also focused on launching cups featuring illustrations from different locations around the world. These particular cups can only be purchased at the location shown in the picture, meaning that even when people travel, they are encouraged to visit their nearest Starbucks.

Source: Mega

Hello Kitty is headed to the big screen.

The launch of the Starbucks collaboration is a smart way to keep the brand alive while Hello Kitty waits for her next step. Warner Bros. announced that an animated Hello Kitty movie will be released in theaters on July 21, 2028 (via Deadline). Warner Bros. Pictures Animation is responsible for titles such as The Lego Movie, Space Jam: A New Legacy, and DC League of Super Pets. The future of Hello Kitty is in good hands.