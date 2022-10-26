Stay-at-Home Girlfriends Are a Thing and Their TikToks Are Actually Quite Depressing

OK, we’ve heard of stay-at-home mom, but stay-at-home girlfriend? That's a new one, for sure. However, as we know, literally anything is possible on TikTok.

As of late, a barrage of videos have included the hashtag #stayathomegirlfriend. And in many of these videos, the creator will take viewers through their daily routine of being a so-called stay-at-home girlfriend.