TikToker Under Fire for Criticizing People Who Are In Bed During the Day
Do you remember when Kim Kardashian told Variety that she had some great advice for women in business? And do you remember what it was? Let me remind you.
"Get your f--king ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days," were the words that came out of Kimberly's mouth right before the internet went up in flames. Her advice was not taken lightly. People were attacking the SKIMS founder left and right. And of course we can't forget about the abundance of memes that transpired.
Well, now a TikTok influencer has seemingly decided to quote Kim's extremely unpopular wisdom in a video and folks are once again outraged. But in this TikToker's defense, she claimed that she was only talking about a specific group of people when she quoted the quote that should never be quoted again. Did this creator have a valid point? Or should we just stop commenting on others' work ethics? We'll let you decide as we break down the catastrophe below.
TikToker Tara Lynn questioned whether anyone on BeReal actually has a job.
In a TikTok posted on Sept. 1 and filmed from her car, Tara asked, "Does anyone have a job? Does anyone work?"
"There are an alarming amount of people in bed when BeReal goes off with the shades drawn," she explained, noting that no matter what time of day, she always catches people posting on BeReal from under the covers.
For context, BeReal is a photo-sharing app that prompts users to snap a photo of themselves within a two-minute window that can strike at any time of day.
She explained that seeing so many folks still in bed made her feel good about herself as she was up and being productive. But at the same time, Tara posed: "Like, why are you in bed?" right before quoting Kim.
And while Tara did say the quote backward — "It seems nobody wants to work these days. Get your f--king ass up and work" — viewers seemed to get the message loud and clear. And they were not happy.
"I work 12 hour shifts at a veteran's restorative home and go to college. I'm tired," quipped one user in the comment section. "You are literally an influencer [and] this is making me feel violent," wrote another.
"Oh my god. Are you okay? Other people relaxing can be so scary," another comment read.
The next day, Tara followed up in the TikTok below, where she explained that she was specifically talking about her friends on BeReal.
"I don't even have you guys on BeReal," she said, adding "I have like 10 people on there, and it's all like influencers that literally lay in bed all day long. I was making a joke about them."
Tara also noted that when she said to "get your f--king ass up and work," she was referring to a meme and fired back at sarcastic claims that she had a challenging job.
"Yeah, I run around all day doing mundane errands and easy shit," she said, adding "I'm not like, hard at work in the fields."
Unfortunately, this video seemed to make things even worse.
"We know what you meant and it wasn't this," read one comment. Another user wrote: "I can't even pay my rent tomorrow ... I work full time." Other users accused Tara of gaslighting them, as they fully grasped what she meant in her first video and didn't need this extra explanation.
The drama continued.
In another video Tara made, she called out folks who didn't like her videos and took the time to leave hateful comments. After saying they had "no lives," she encouraged them to get off their phones.
"It’s hysterical when influencers don’t like what someone has to say so their response is 'get off your phone,' like you don’t live on yours," read one comment.
Another user wrote: "Just say, 'I am out of touch and I will work on it,' it’s not hard."