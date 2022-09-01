Brittany Jade Lied About Having a Deceased Child in a Deleted TikTok Video

In a since-deleted video on her TikTok page that has been reposted by other accounts, Brittany and her husband, Wyland, staged a prank where they told their twin sons that they had a triplet who died.

The prank appeared to be done in an effort to win a free cruise. But as Insider notes, there's apparently a new trend on TikTok in which people record themselves pranking others with a fake story to see if they'll go along with it — which is likely what was happening in this video.