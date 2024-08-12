Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Steph Curry's "Nuit Nuit" Hoodie Was an Evolution of His Signature Move Steph Curry modified his signature celebration for France. By Joseph Allen Published Aug. 12 2024, 11:09 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The 2024 Paris Olympics have come to a close, and with them, the end of one of the best U.S. men's basketball teams ever assembled. Steph Curry, Lebron James, and Kevin Durant are unlikely to ever play another game together, but they sure managed to make the games they did play together count.

Article continues below advertisement

Steph, in particular, had an electrifying Olympics after starting out relatively slow. He was the star of the final two games, and sank some of the most memorable shots of any Olympics ever to ensure that France didn't manage a colossal upset. After Steph one his first and probably only gold, he wore a hoodie that said "NUIT. NUIT." on it, which left some confused. Here's what the hoodie means.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

What does Steph Curry's "NUIT. NUIT." hoodie mean?

Every NBA legend has some sort of signature celebration, and Steph has one of the very best. After sinking a dagger of a three-point shot, Steph will often turn to the crowd with his head tilted onto his hands, mimicking the motion for sleeping. That "night night" celebration has become common in the NBA, and it's meant to suggest that Steph has just singlehandedly ended your chances of winning the game.

So, when Steph sunk several killshots in a row for Team U.S.A., ensuring that they defeated France comfortably, he rolled out a modified version of that signature line, sporting a hoodie that said "NUIT. NUIT," which is what they say in France to mean "night night." So, even after dealing France a loss in the gold medal match, Steph decided to rub it in a little by reminding them of what a key role he played in the U.S. team's victory.

Article continues below advertisement

Steph scored a team-high 24 points during the game, all of which were scored on three-pointers. Steph scored four of those three-pointers during the final three minutes of the game, ensuring that the U.S. would walk away with an 11-point lead that didn't seem like a guaranteed victory until the game's very final moments. When it mattered most for Team U.S.A., Steph reminded us that he is one of the all-time greats.

Steph’s shirt says “night night” in French 😂



pic.twitter.com/WbEpd3izkV — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) August 11, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

Steph, Lebron, and KD met their moment.

During both the semifinal game against Serbia and the final against France, Team U.S.A.'s veterans seemed to understand that this was their moment to cement their legacy. Steph led the team in points, Lebron led them in basically every other category, including a triple double in the semifinal game, and Kevin Durant scored crucial shots when they mattered most.