'Halloween Baking Championship' Judge Stephanie Boswell Explains Her Tattoos in a Podcast
When it comes to judging creepy confections on Food Network, Stephanie Boswell is most certainly qualified for the position. She is an "internationally acclaimed pastry chef," according to her Food Network bio, and she has certainly made the rounds on cooking competitions. She has previously been a judge on series like Chopped Sweets, The Julia Child Challenge, and holiday-themed series like Christmas Cookie Challenge.
If you're a Food Network fan, you've probably seen Stephanie on the channel. It's just as likely that you'll recognize her by her tattoos. She's inked up multiple areas on her body with different art. But what do her tattoos signify exactly? Stephanie Boswell recently told all about her tattoos in a Food Network podcast.
What are Stephanie Boswell's tattoos? She revealed details in a podcast.
Stephanie recently made a guest appearance on Food Network Obsessed, a weekly series in which host Jaymee Sire interviews several Food Network personalities and food influencers for exclusive stories.
In Stephanie's episode, the first thing Jaymee asks about is her tattoos.
Stephanie has several tattoos all over her body. There's one on her collarbone, her left arm, and one on each hand, just to name a few. In her interview, Stephanie mentioned that they all hold some significance.
"Most of my tattoos are kind of scrapbook-y in a way," she told Obsessed. "[They represent] moments in my life that have been impactful for me or things that I wanted to remember and hold dear."
For example, the tattoos on her hands are each of a Michelin star. These represent the Michelin star-rated restaurants that she worked at in Chicago. As a professional chef, she put these stars on her hands — which she uses to cook — to remind her of her experiences and her goals.
Stephanie also told Jaymee about the tattoo on her forearm, one that she reportedly gets asked about a lot.
"It's the chemical composition for sugar," Stephanie revealed. She later explains that after she graduated from college, she wanted to take a "leap of faith" to cook for a living. The tattoo was not only a way to express her dreams in life but also a calculated move against any other positions she knew she didn't want.
"I knew that if I put this tattoo on my forearm, I couldn't get a job at a bank," she admitted. "At that point in time, you couldn't have a square 9-to-5 job if you had visible tattoos."
Stephanie has certainly made good on this promise to herself. She has since become a renowned pastry chef with several Food Network judging credits under her belt. She currently serves as a three-time judge on Halloween Baking Championship, where she critiques seasonal spooky desserts.
She's gotten plenty of tattoos since, each of them representing a new part of her.
"My body has sort of become this amalgamation of all these different pieces of art and things that I like."
Catch new episodes of Halloween Baking Championship every Monday at 9 p.m. EST on Food Network.