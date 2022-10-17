'Halloween Baking Championship' Judge Stephanie Boswell Explains Her Tattoos in a Podcast

"Most of my tattoos are kind of scrapbook-y in a way," she told Obsessed. "[They represent] moments in my life that have been impactful for me or things that I wanted to remember and hold dear."

For example, the tattoos on her hands are each of a Michelin star. These represent the Michelin star-rated restaurants that she worked at in Chicago. As a professional chef, she put these stars on her hands — which she uses to cook — to remind her of her experiences and her goals.