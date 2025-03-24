Disgraced Former Actor Stephen Collins' Net Worth Has Taken a Steep Nosedive Stephen Collins' net worth has plummeted over the years. By Allison DeGrushe Published March 24 2025, 3:33 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Content warning: This article discusses child sexual abuse. In 2014, disgraced actor Stephen Collins was forced to bid farewell to his career after an audio recording was leaked, capturing him admitting to sexually assaulting a minor four decades earlier. By the end of that year, Collins publicly confessed to having inappropriate contact with three underage girls in the '70s, '80s, and early '90s.

Though it's been more than a decade since he left Hollywood, renewed interest has many wondering: What is Stephen Collins' net worth? Here's what you need to know about his wealth.

Stephen Collins' net worth has seen a significant decline.

At the height of his acting career, Stephen Collins had an estimated net worth of $14 million. However, following the disturbing child sexual abuse scandal, which led to the unraveling of his personal and professional life, his net worth has plummeted to $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Collins obviously earned a significant amount during his decades-long career, which spanned from the '70s into the 2010s. Given his extensive body of work, it's not surprising that he enjoyed a comfortable lifestyle for much of his life.

Stephen Collins Former actor Net worth: $3 million Stephen Collins is a former actor best known for playing Eric Camden on the television series 7th Heaven. His acting career ended in 2014 after he admitted to sexual abuse against multiple minors. Birthdate: Oct. 1, 1947 Birthplace: Des Moines, Iowa Mother: Madeleine Collins (née Robertson) Father: Cyrus Stickney Collins Marriages: Marjorie Weinman (m. 1970; div. 1978)​; Faye Grant (m. 1985; div. 2015) Children: Kate (b. 1989)

He kicked off his acting career in the early '70s and earned notable TV appearances on shows like The Waltons, Charlie's Angels, Hold the Dream, The Disappearance of Nora, Scarlett, Sisters, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Law & Order: SVU, No Ordinary Family, The Office, Falling Skies, Scandal, and Devious Maids.

In film, Collins is best known for roles in All the President's Men, Jumpin' Jack Flash, The Big Picture, Stella, The First Wives Club, Blood Diamond, and The Three Stooges. He also performed in Broadway productions like Spamalot, Moonchildren, and The Ritz, among quite a few others.

However, Collins is probably most famous for his portrayal of Eric Camden on 7th Heaven, which he starred in from 1996 to 2007. His final roles included appearances in Revolution, The Fosters, Devious Maids, and Penance.

Collins' acting career came to a complete standstill after he confessed to sexually abusing multiple minors. His wife of 30 years, actress Faye Grant, wasted no time filing for divorce in 2015. When the settlement was finalized, Collins was forced to hand over half of their combined $14 million fortune to her.

Somehow, Collins managed to escape any real consequences after his confession — and he's likely counting his lucky stars to still be walking free. It's unclear whether he's still earning money, but with a $3 million net worth, it's clear he's still living pretty comfortably, despite the horrific actions that led to his downfall.