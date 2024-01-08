Where Are Steve Cartisano's Kids Now After 'Hell Camp'?
Steve Cartisano had four kids with his wife Debbie. Who are they and what are the kids doing today? Plus, find out about fan reaction to the family.
The buzzed-about Netflix documentary Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare chronicles the 63-day program Steve Cartisano helmed in Utah that saw kids suffering — at least one died — under brutal conditions meant to serve as therapy.
Steve died in 2019 per Variety, and he never faced criminal charges for the death, or any alleged abuse of the "troubled" campers whose parents paid big money for what was supposed to be rehabilitation.
However, his family is left to face the music after the documentary has horrified viewers. Among those who were deeply affected by Steve's actions at Challenger Camp were his kids. Here's what we know about where they are today.
Who are Steve Cartisano's kids and where are they now?
Steve had four kids with his wife, Debbie: Jennifer, David, Daniel, and Catherine, or “Catie."
We know that Catie struggled with substance abuse previously, but now works as a mental health therapist and a licensed substance use disorder counselor in Salt Lake City.
Meanwhile, David has also dealt with substance abuse, and is presently in jail in Texas, having faced charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Although his sentence doesn't end until 2027, David has the possibility of parole in March 2024.
Less is known about Daniel, who works in IT in Oklahoma City, and clearly prefers to keep a low profile.
Jennifer meanwhile is a mom also based in Oklahoma, but not too much is known about where she is today.
'Hell Camp' has clearly given the Cartisano kids reason to stay out of the spotlight.
Hell Camp is nothing if not shocking. As such, viewers have reacted to the documentary with disgust on social media.
"I am now going to watch Hell Camp on Netflix and think about how I would NEVER speak to my parents again if they pulled that s--t on me," one person commented.
"The Hell Camp doc is wild. How was the founder not at fault?" wondered someone else. "One can only hope karma gets the remainder of this disgusting family!" another viewer seethed.
But even without the lashing on X, with allegations that Steve may have groomed his own daughter, it's understandable that the family would have a very difficult dynamic and want to stay out of the spotlight.
It's also worth considering that since family members defended what Steve did, they are also targets for frustration and anger.
A famous daughter went to a hell camp: Paris Hilton.
Much has been made about the connection between a very famous early 2000s celebrity and a hell camp. Paris Hilton has been outspoken about having attended a similar program to Challenger Camp, but her alleged abuse did not happen at the hands of Steve.
Yes, she appears in the documentary, but Paris attended another program at Provo Canyon School, which has no association with Steve, per ScreenRant.
But Paris feels very passionately about advocating for survivors of abuse at so-called therapy camps like Challenger and the one she attended — which is why viewers see her in Hell Camp.
Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare is available to stream on Netflix.
If you or someone you know needs help, use SAMHSA Behavioral Health Treatment Services Locator to find support for mental health and substance use disorders in your area or call 1-800-662-4357 for 24-hour assistance.
Report online or in-person sexual abuse of a child or teen by calling the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-422-4453 or visiting childhelp.org. Learn more about the warning signs of child abuse at RAINN.org.