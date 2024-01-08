Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix Where Are Steve Cartisano's Kids Now After 'Hell Camp'? Steve Cartisano had four kids with his wife Debbie. Who are they and what are the kids doing today? Plus, find out about fan reaction to the family. By Melissa Willets Jan. 8 2024, Published 1:50 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

The buzzed-about Netflix documentary Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare chronicles the 63-day program Steve Cartisano helmed in Utah that saw kids suffering — at least one died — under brutal conditions meant to serve as therapy.

Steve died in 2019 per Variety, and he never faced criminal charges for the death, or any alleged abuse of the "troubled" campers whose parents paid big money for what was supposed to be rehabilitation. However, his family is left to face the music after the documentary has horrified viewers. Among those who were deeply affected by Steve's actions at Challenger Camp were his kids. Here's what we know about where they are today.

Who are Steve Cartisano's kids and where are they now?

Steve had four kids with his wife, Debbie: Jennifer, David, Daniel, and Catherine, or “Catie." We know that Catie struggled with substance abuse previously, but now works as a mental health therapist and a licensed substance use disorder counselor in Salt Lake City.

Meanwhile, David has also dealt with substance abuse, and is presently in jail in Texas, having faced charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Although his sentence doesn't end until 2027, David has the possibility of parole in March 2024.

Steve Cortisano’s two kids being dope fiends and crack heads, one of them still in prison and then him dying of cancer 😂😂 sometimes karmas just a little too sweet #HellCamp pic.twitter.com/zPsNGdkvL9 — e (@bountyispeng) January 1, 2024

Less is known about Daniel, who works in IT in Oklahoma City, and clearly prefers to keep a low profile. Jennifer meanwhile is a mom also based in Oklahoma, but not too much is known about where she is today.

'Hell Camp' has clearly given the Cartisano kids reason to stay out of the spotlight.

Hell Camp is nothing if not shocking. As such, viewers have reacted to the documentary with disgust on social media. "I am now going to watch Hell Camp on Netflix and think about how I would NEVER speak to my parents again if they pulled that s--t on me," one person commented.

Just finished watching this.I'm absolutely appalled that parents paid $15-30k for someone to molest,abuse & torture their kids to "teach them discipline". All to avoid being a parent & accepting the behaviors were due to their bad parenting #Netflix #hellcamp pic.twitter.com/zDK9Z1KQuK — Adriana Otero (@_adrianaotero) January 2, 2024

"The Hell Camp doc is wild. How was the founder not at fault?" wondered someone else. "One can only hope karma gets the remainder of this disgusting family!" another viewer seethed.

But even without the lashing on X, with allegations that Steve may have groomed his own daughter, it's understandable that the family would have a very difficult dynamic and want to stay out of the spotlight. It's also worth considering that since family members defended what Steve did, they are also targets for frustration and anger.

A famous daughter went to a hell camp: Paris Hilton.

Much has been made about the connection between a very famous early 2000s celebrity and a hell camp. Paris Hilton has been outspoken about having attended a similar program to Challenger Camp, but her alleged abuse did not happen at the hands of Steve.

Yes, she appears in the documentary, but Paris attended another program at Provo Canyon School, which has no association with Steve, per ScreenRant. But Paris feels very passionately about advocating for survivors of abuse at so-called therapy camps like Challenger and the one she attended — which is why viewers see her in Hell Camp. Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare is available to stream on Netflix.