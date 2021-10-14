What Is Steve Harwell's Net Worth? Details on the Smash Mouth Singer

What Is Steve Harwell's Net Worth? Details on the Smash Mouth SingerBy Chris Barilla
Since forming in 1994, Smash Mouth has released hit tracks and reinterpreted other groups' music into their own unique renditions much to the delight of millions of fans. Steve Harwell, one of the band's founding members, remained with the group for almost three decades and helped define their sonics. His impactful work as a member of Smash Mouth has made them into the iconic group that they are today.
With that being said, what exactly is Steve Harwell's net worth after decades of working as a musician? Keep reading for a breakdown of his finances and other known details related to his current life.
So, what exactly is Steve Harwell's net worth?
Steve's career in music actually began as a rapper, but by 1994 he transitioned to rock and roll as his group Smash Mouth began to form. During his time in the spotlight, Steve has reportedly made millions and developed quite a devout following thanks to both his music and his personal beliefs. Per Celebrity Net Worth, he is worth $2.5 million.
Steve Harwell
Musician
Net worth: $2.5 million
Steve Harwell is most well-known as the lead singer of Smash Mouth. During his time with the band, he helped create hit tracks such as "All Star," "Walkin' on the Sun," "Come On Come On," and "I'm a Believer."
Birthdate: Jan. 9, 1967
Birthplace: Santa Clara, Calif.
Birth name: Steven Scott Harwell
Father: Sam Foose
Mother: Unknown
Marriages: Reportedly formerly married to Michelle Laroque
Children: One son, Presley Scott Harwell, who died of complications from acute lymphocytic leukemia (2001–2001)
Education: Prospect High School, Saratoga, Calif.
Steve Harwell announced his retirement from Smash Mouth on Oct. 12, 2021.
The rocker has decided to retire from Smash Mouth, ending a 27-year-long career with the band as one of its only two remaining original members. Per the New York Post, a representative for Steve explained that he is stepping down from his role in the band to focus on his physical and mental health. This came directly after the singer engaged in a chaotic performance that saw him slip on beer cans, give an apparent nazi salute, and yell derogatory statements at the crowd.
In a viral TikTok shared from a recent Smash Mouth concert, Steve can be seen visibly intoxicated and making apparent crude gestures, even neglecting to sing the lyrics to the band's biggest hit, "All Star."
He was also overheard saying he'd "never leave the house" if he could pleasure himself better, and "I'll f-----g kill your whole family, I swear to God."
In the wake of this video going viral, Steve has decided to step down as Smash Mouth's lead singer.
His representative told the New York Post that "Steve has been dealing with long-term medical issues over the last eight years and during his last performance at the Big Sip stage, he suffered numerous symptoms directly linked with his current medical situation. As of today, Steve will be retiring from Smash Mouth to focus on his physical and mental health."
Another insider told the publication that Steve was having an "episode" as a result of his medical condition.
"This unfortunate recording has now been taken out of context and his ailments used against him to paint him as someone who he isn’t," they told the publication.
Steve was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy roughly eight years ago. Beyond that, he has also suffered from heart failure as well as a condition known as acute Wernicke encephalopathy, which is known to greatly impact motor functions such as speech and memory.
Despite the singer's departure, Smash Mouth will still live on and begin seeking out a replacement lead singer.
Steve released his own statement to TMZ regarding his retirement as well: "To my bandmates, it’s been an honor performing with you all these years and I can’t think of anyone else I would have rather gone on this wild journey with."
To fans, he said, "thank you, all of this was possible because of you."
He further explained that he is "grateful to each and every one of you who has helped Smash Mouth sell over 10 million albums worldwide, put us on top of radio charts and those who have kept ‘All Star’ relevant as one of the top memes on the internet today."
Steve concluded his message by noting that he "cannot wait to see what Smash Mouth accomplishes next," and that he is "looking forward to counting myself as one of the band’s newest fans."