What Is Steve Harwell's Net Worth? Details on the Smash Mouth Singer

Since forming in 1994, Smash Mouth has released hit tracks and reinterpreted other groups' music into their own unique renditions much to the delight of millions of fans. Steve Harwell , one of the band's founding members, remained with the group for almost three decades and helped define their sonics. His impactful work as a member of Smash Mouth has made them into the iconic group that they are today.

With that being said, what exactly is Steve Harwell's net worth after decades of working as a musician? Keep reading for a breakdown of his finances and other known details related to his current life.

Steve Harwell is most well-known as the lead singer of Smash Mouth. During his time with the band, he helped create hit tracks such as "All Star," "Walkin' on the Sun," "Come On Come On," and "I'm a Believer."

Steve's career in music actually began as a rapper, but by 1994 he transitioned to rock and roll as his group Smash Mouth began to form. During his time in the spotlight, Steve has reportedly made millions and developed quite a devout following thanks to both his music and his personal beliefs. Per Celebrity Net Worth , he is worth $2.5 million.

Steve Harwell announced his retirement from Smash Mouth on Oct. 12, 2021.

The rocker has decided to retire from Smash Mouth, ending a 27-year-long career with the band as one of its only two remaining original members. Per the New York Post, a representative for Steve explained that he is stepping down from his role in the band to focus on his physical and mental health. This came directly after the singer engaged in a chaotic performance that saw him slip on beer cans, give an apparent nazi salute, and yell derogatory statements at the crowd.

In a viral TikTok shared from a recent Smash Mouth concert, Steve can be seen visibly intoxicated and making apparent crude gestures, even neglecting to sing the lyrics to the band's biggest hit, "All Star." He was also overheard saying he'd "never leave the house" if he could pleasure himself better, and "I'll f-----g kill your whole family, I swear to God." In the wake of this video going viral, Steve has decided to step down as Smash Mouth's lead singer.

His representative told the New York Post that "Steve has been dealing with long-term medical issues over the last eight years and during his last performance at the Big Sip stage, he suffered numerous symptoms directly linked with his current medical situation. As of today, Steve will be retiring from Smash Mouth to focus on his physical and mental health." Another insider told the publication that Steve was having an "episode" as a result of his medical condition.

"This unfortunate recording has now been taken out of context and his ailments used against him to paint him as someone who he isn’t," they told the publication. Steve was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy roughly eight years ago. Beyond that, he has also suffered from heart failure as well as a condition known as acute Wernicke encephalopathy, which is known to greatly impact motor functions such as speech and memory.

Despite the singer's departure, Smash Mouth will still live on and begin seeking out a replacement lead singer. Steve released his own statement to TMZ regarding his retirement as well: "To my bandmates, it’s been an honor performing with you all these years and I can’t think of anyone else I would have rather gone on this wild journey with." To fans, he said, "thank you, all of this was possible because of you."