Store Professionally Frames a Grad's Diploma Envelope — Should He Leave It That Way?
A recent college grad is actually considering keeping his botched framing job that resulted in the envelope and not his diploma behind glass.
A Texas State University student is sharing a hilarious framing job gone wrong on TikTok. The recent graduate posted a short clip of what happened when he took his diploma to be professionally framed — because they didn't exactly get the assignment right.
The creator, who shares content using the handle @majedsin, is now wondering what to do about his professionally framed diploma... envelope. That's right.
Should he keep the mistake or complain?
Hey, at least the framed diploma envelope is a conversation starter.
The graduate's 8-second TikTok shows the highly-anticipated result of arranging to have his diploma framed by a store weeks ago.
When he went to pick up the diploma, instead, the shop framed the envelope the diploma came in.
Of course, graduation is a special time, and many people may have been upset after paying for this service that was basically botched.
But not this creator! Instead, believe it or not, he is considering keeping the framed envelope, at the urging of fellow TikTokers.
As one commenter said, he should hang the framed envelope in his office as "a conversation starter and funny story all in one."
The creator responded, "That's what I'm thinking."
"Please leave it like this. It's so funny!" another commenter nudged the recent grad.
But other commenters pointed out another potential perk of the framers memorializing the envelope.
"Respecting your privacy," one such observer applauded the frame shop, while someone else said about the framers not opening the envelope, "In my opinion that's quality customer service."
Commenters can't get enough of the framed diploma envelope, but framers are divided on how this can happen.
"This may be the best thing currently on the internet," a commenter to the viral TikTok declared about the framed diploma envelope. And let's just say the platform's users seriously love this share.
Indeed, commenters lauded the framed diploma envelope as a work of "art." Someone else said the professional framers "nailed it."
But this post also attracted people who used to be framers or currently work in this profession.
Some framers questioned how a mistake like this could actually happen, while others were nodding along. "I absolutely had co-workers who would have done this," confirmed a former framing shop employee.
"Why do I feel like one of my co-workers did this?" questioned another professional framer. Wow. messing up on framing jobs certainly seems to be a common problem within the industry!
As the OP shared in another video, graduation and events around it don't always go as planned, but most students still have fun. This generation has learned to be flexible and make the most of any situation.
In the end, we don't know if the creator will be keeping the framed envelope, complete with its big red stamp that says, "Do not bend."
It sure seems like he's leaning towards keeping the "ironic art."
But I can't help but wonder if he paid a lot of money for the framing job, since one commenter said their framed diploma cost $1,000. In the video title, the OP says that the frame cost $300.
All things considered, I'd certainly try to get my money back! Or, at least to get a credit toward a future framing job — perhaps of the envelope of your first job offer?