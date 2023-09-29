Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Store Professionally Frames a Grad's Diploma Envelope — Should He Leave It That Way? A recent college grad is actually considering keeping his botched framing job that resulted in the envelope and not his diploma behind glass. By Melissa Willets Sep. 29 2023, Published 10:34 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@majedsin

A Texas State University student is sharing a hilarious framing job gone wrong on TikTok. The recent graduate posted a short clip of what happened when he took his diploma to be professionally framed — because they didn't exactly get the assignment right.

Article continues below advertisement

The creator, who shares content using the handle @majedsin, is now wondering what to do about his professionally framed diploma... envelope. That's right. Should he keep the mistake or complain?

Hey, at least the framed diploma envelope is a conversation starter.

The graduate's 8-second TikTok shows the highly-anticipated result of arranging to have his diploma framed by a store weeks ago. When he went to pick up the diploma, instead, the shop framed the envelope the diploma came in.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

Of course, graduation is a special time, and many people may have been upset after paying for this service that was basically botched. But not this creator! Instead, believe it or not, he is considering keeping the framed envelope, at the urging of fellow TikTokers.

Article continues below advertisement

As one commenter said, he should hang the framed envelope in his office as "a conversation starter and funny story all in one." The creator responded, "That's what I'm thinking."

Article continues below advertisement

"Please leave it like this. It's so funny!" another commenter nudged the recent grad. But other commenters pointed out another potential perk of the framers memorializing the envelope.

"Respecting your privacy," one such observer applauded the frame shop, while someone else said about the framers not opening the envelope, "In my opinion that's quality customer service."

Article continues below advertisement

Commenters can't get enough of the framed diploma envelope, but framers are divided on how this can happen.

"This may be the best thing currently on the internet," a commenter to the viral TikTok declared about the framed diploma envelope. And let's just say the platform's users seriously love this share.

Article continues below advertisement

Indeed, commenters lauded the framed diploma envelope as a work of "art." Someone else said the professional framers "nailed it." But this post also attracted people who used to be framers or currently work in this profession.

Some framers questioned how a mistake like this could actually happen, while others were nodding along. "I absolutely had co-workers who would have done this," confirmed a former framing shop employee.

Article continues below advertisement

"Why do I feel like one of my co-workers did this?" questioned another professional framer. Wow. messing up on framing jobs certainly seems to be a common problem within the industry! As the OP shared in another video, graduation and events around it don't always go as planned, but most students still have fun. This generation has learned to be flexible and make the most of any situation.

Article continues below advertisement

In the end, we don't know if the creator will be keeping the framed envelope, complete with its big red stamp that says, "Do not bend." It sure seems like he's leaning towards keeping the "ironic art."