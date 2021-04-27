Michael Accidentally Ended Up on the Spaceship in 'Stowaway' — How Did it Happen?

On its surface, Stowaway may seem like any other classic Sci-fi film with an outer space setting. The Netflix thriller is so much more than that, as it's also about human connection, sacrifice, and making critical decisions under extreme pressure.

When Marina checks on the control panels after the launch, she notices a few drops of blood on the floor. She then discovers that a fourth person, Michael Adams (Shamier Anderson) has been on board the whole time.

The movie begins as a three-person spaceship is launching into space for a two-year mission to Mars. The crew consists of Commander Marina Barnett (Toni Collette), Doctor Zoe Levenson (Anna Kendrick) , and Scientist David Kim (Daniel Dae Kim).

How did Michael end up on the spaceship, anyway?

Throughout the rest of Stowaway, the three original team members individually grapple with figuring out how to handle the situation. Marina and David determine that Michael must be the one to die, but Zoe doesn't believe that he should be punished when he didn't choose to be on the vessel in the first place.

While the crew members bond with Michael and they put him to work on the ship, they soon find out that there won't be enough oxygen for four people to survive.

In 'Stowaway,' how exactly did Michael get on the ship?

While the title of the film hinted at the fact that there would be an unexpected extra person on board the MTS-42, it wasn't clear at first whether Michael had intended to be there or not. When Marina unscrewed the Carbon Dioxide Removal Assembly (CDRA) life support panel in the control room, Michael fell out. His weight then forced him to fall to the ground, which opened a CDRA valve (which is crucial for making the cabin air safe).

He was still unconscious and covered in blood at the time when Marina found him. After Zoe and David tended to his wounds, they sat down with Marina to discuss how it happened. Michael, an employee for Hyperion (the movie's version of NASA), was working as a "launch support engineer" at the time of take-off. While they didn't initially know if he stowed away on the ship on purpose, he expressed his shock at being in space once he woke up.

He didn't recall how exactly he ended up passing out, but he implied that there had been some sort of accident. "I was arming the second-stage firing pins and I thought I was, I thought I was buckled in and — I thought I was clipped in," he told the crew members. The exact details of Michael's accident are not revealed, but it's never again suggested that he tried to purposely join the mission.

Because Michael didn't have nefarious intentions when he stayed on the ship and since he was just trying to do his job when an incident took place, many viewers (and Zoe) took issue with the fact that he would be the one to be sacrificed.

