Here's How 'Stowaway's' [SPOILER] Actually Died During the Movie

After finally landing on Netflix on April 22, 2021, Stowaway has already proven to be a breakout success for the streaming giant. Months of anticipation led up to the release of the feature film starring Anna Kendrick and Toni Collette, and the sci-fi thriller has become the biggest thing on the service right now.

Beyond its star-studded cast and unique plot, the film has also stirred some confusion among viewers trying to piece together what exactly went down in its 116-minute run time. One element is the tragic loss of Anna's character, Zoe. So, why did Zoe die in Stowaway? Here's a breakdown.

Why did Zoe die in 'Stowaway'? She sacrificed herself for the greater good.

The plot of Stowaway is one that tugs at the heartstrings, to say the least. When the Kingfisher rocket's mission to Mars is unexpectedly interrupted by the discovery of a stowaway on the craft (Michael Adams), the entire dynamic of the mission changes. His discovery damages the ship's carbon dioxide removal system and results in a broken arm for the ship's captain, Marina Barnett.

From then on, the crew is faced with a difficult situation: They don't have enough oxygen for everyone to make it to Mars. Marina insinuates that Michael should be killed, but Zoe immediately shoots that down when she learns that Michael has a sister at home who depends on him. The story then shifts to an active effort by the team to train the inexperienced Michael on how to operate as an astronaut.

After a little bit of time, a solution finally presents itself: Use the external oxygen booster tanks made for liftoff as backup sources of oxygen within the craft. The only issue is that retrieving the tanks requires a 450-meter dangerous journey outside the vessel through space. During the first attempt to retrieve the oxygen, Zoe messes up badly and loses the tank, leaving the team to plan another trip out into the deadly solar radiation to get more oxygen.

Source: Netflix

