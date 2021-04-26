Thomas Vinterberg's Daughter, Ida, Passed Away Before Filming 'Another Round'

Before filming began for Another Round, Thomas had planned for his daughter, Ida, to make her debut in the motion picture. Ida was set to play the teenage child of Mads Mikkelsen's character, Martin. The film was to be filmed at her high school, with many of Ida's friends appearing in the movie as well.

“She shared her unconditional love of this project,” the director told IndieWire. “She felt seen by it.”