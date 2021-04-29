Logo
Home > Trending
Guy Loves Supermarket Parking Lot so Much He Used Every Single Spot
Source: Twitter

Guy Painstakingly Proves He's Parked in Every Spot at His Favorite Supermarket

By

Apr. 29 2021, Published 11:19 a.m. ET

It's difficult to nail down why we love the things that we love. For whatever reason, there are some things that excite us and turn us on emotionally that really don't do much for other people. I can gush enthusiastically about utilitarian cell phone designs or old-school video game intros, while someone else gets jazzed about mid-'80s fashion advertisements or World War II-era tanks.

For this gentleman by the name of Gareth Wild, he's really, really into a wonderfully laid-out parking lot. And while I don't go over the moon and become a ball of passion for the concrete structures, I can appreciate one that was created with a lot of thought in mind. Getting people in and out of a location conveniently and without congestion is no easy task.

He's got a "top 5" list of different car parks in Bromley that are just the bee's knees, and the one at the Sainsbury's is one of his favorite. He even provided a wonderful satellite view of the said car park so people can appreciate its beauty.

If you think that Gareth's a little weird for loving car parks so much, think about that the next time you're trying to get out of a Chick-fil-A.

parking lot sainsburys
Source: Google Maps

Like anyone who's obsessed with something they enjoy, he began to dig a little deeper with the Sainsbury's car park and began to wonder: how long would it take to park in every single spot in the lot?

So instead of just walking around and manually counting out each spot to make a map, he employed the use of Google to get a satellite view and then plotted out the viable parking spots.

Of course there were some spaces that weren't available for his vehicle to be parked in. He discounted the motorcycle spots along with areas designated for disabled and handicapped commuters.

He thought that he'd be able to accomplish this task in a matter of four years. That's right, this dude had a four year plan of hitting up every parking space at his local Sainsbury's, ticking off each space.

The COVID-19 pandemic did make things a bit more difficult, especially with all of the insanity surrounding grocery stores and the great TP shortage of 2020.

However, he was finally able to accomplish his goal of parking his car in every spot in a matter of six years. And he has the hard data to back it up.

He's basically the John Wick of getting his car into parking spaces.

What's more is that he decided to spread his knowledge for the benefit of all other shoppers as well.

He highlighted the best and worst parking spots one can snatch up while frequenting the grocery store, which left some people with questions about his car parking preferences along with...other queries.

And people were very thankful for his contributions. Mostly, though, folks were impressed that he stuck to such a mundane tasks.

It clearly made him happy to do so, and of course there were some detractors who criticized Gareth, asking him if he didn't have anything better to do.

But he is the company director of a creative brand, and he did go viral for doing so. I mean if this guy can make parking spaces interesting, then there's a good chance he'd be able to do more with inherently cooler subject matter.

It also got people thinking (I know it did for me) about some of the "niche" ideas/things that I'm a big fan of that I'd like to inspect a little further.

What about your? What are your obsessions that are peculiar to you that you could talk for hours about and do something creative with? Is it parking lots as well? If so, you should probably hit Gareth up.

