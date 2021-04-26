These Folks Are Sharing the Biggest Cases of Culture Shock They've Encountered

Growing up as a first-generation American, I've got the benefit of growing up with two very disparate cultures. There are the values and mores that are practiced in my house, like taking your shoes off before you go inside the house, having a bidet or some kind of butt-cleaning apparatus in the bathroom at all times, or a general distrust of the government.

Then there were the cultural values that my friends from school and characters on TV participated in. Things got only more variegated for me when I went to a private Islamic school that was predominantly filled with Palestinian and Egyptian students, who had their own familial mores they were trying to reconcile with their very Northern New Jersey way of life.

And while I've experienced my fair share of culture shock just visiting the homes of some of my friends, that did little to prepare me for some of the bouts of culture shock I experienced when traveling overseas.

And from this recent Reddit thread, it looks like a lot of other people experienced the same exact thing.