'Britain's Got Talent' Runner-Up Susan Boyle Debuts Surprising New Look "Your support means the world to me." By Danielle Jennings Published Oct. 24 2025, 4:58 p.m. ET

Over 15 years ago, Britain’s Got Talent contestant Susan Boyle rose to international fame when her audition for the show went viral due to her voice that fans fell in love with. In the years since, Susan hasn’t changed much physically — until now.

Following a recent red carpet appearance debuting her surprising new look, Susan posted the photos of her transformation on social media to a positive response.

Susan Boyle shows off her new look.

On Oct. 20, 2025, Susan attended the Pride of Britain Awards in London, and while the crowd marveled at the notable names in attendance, many were distracted by Susan’s new look, per People. Debuting a new, blonde long Bob, Susan looked almost unrecognizable from the short, dark hairstyle that she had been known for since becoming a viral sensation.

After the event, Susan took to Instagram to share photos of her look coupled with a detailed caption. "What a wonderful evening at the Pride of Britain Awards," her post began.

"It was such an honour to celebrate so many truly inspiring people. Everyone looked absolutely fabulous, and it was lovely to catch up with some familiar faces, including the brilliant Anne Hegerty (I’m a huge fan of The Chase)! A night full of pride, joy, and admiration for some incredible heroes.”

Susan has a new look, but is she married todday?

Susan has never been married, as she revealed early on her Britain’s Got Talent journey that she prioritized taking care of her elderly mother instead of focusing on a relationship or marriage. However, in a 2016 interview with The Mirror, Susan shared that she was dating someone, which was her very first relationship, but provided minimal details, except noting that he was an American doctor.

"I don't want to reveal the doctor's name. It's nothing serious at the moment," she told the outlet at the time. “I do enjoy male companionship. I don't want to say any more about who he is right now as that would be unfair on him.” She continued, "All I'll say is we are around the same age and he was a very nice guy," Susan continued. She told the outlet that although the relationship was nice, it didn’t materialize into anything long-lasting. "But if I had a man friend it would be purely platonic - I've been on my own too long now to get married."

After a two-year hiatus, Susan officially returned to social media in April 2025.

Her return to Instagram also coincided with her 64th birthday, and she also used the special post to alert her fans that new music would be forthcoming.

