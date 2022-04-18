Those who tuned into the 2017 film The Greatest Showman know the musical is packed with a number of big Hollywood names — including Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Zac Efron, and Zendaya. Another standout performance from the 2017 film was Rebecca Ferguson as opera singer Jenny Lind. But what some may not realize is Rebecca actually lip-synced her iconic song "Never Enough" while singer Loren Allred provided the actual vocals.Currently, Loren is competing on Britain's Got Talent — the U.K.'s version of America's Got Talent — and her performance of "Never Enough" was enough to earn her the coveted Golden Buzzer. Keep reading to learn more about the singer and her time on the show.Lorn Allred snagged the coveted Golden Buzzer on 'Britain's Got Talent.'On Saturday, April 16, 2022, Loren Allred graced Britain's Got Talent with her presence — although most viewers had no idea who she was when she first took to the stage."I think some of you guys have actually heard my voice but you don't know my face," she told judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, and David Walliams. "I sang the song 'Never Enough' on The Greatest Showman."Loren went on to explain that she was hired to sing the reference vocals for The Greatest Showman actress so they could learn the songs. "So they had me come in and sing 'Never Enough,' she said. "And it really was Rebecca Ferguson, who plays Jenny Lind, who said, 'I think that Loren should sing the song and I'll lip-sync.'"Simon proceeded to ask Loren the question that was likely on many viewers' minds: "So, you've sang one of the biggest songs of all time. You've now revealed it wasn't the actress who sang the song in the movie — it was you singing that song. So why didn't you get that big deal after that song?"Loren answered, "I was more comfortable singing behind the scenes. But I feel kind of like the song was meant for me, and I'm kind of ready to put a face to the song. So I'm here to do that."We think it's safe to say that she accomplished her goal. By the time Loren was done with her powerful performance of "Never Enough," all four of Britain's Got Talent judges were on their feet giving a standing ovation. Moments later, Amanda enthusiastically pressed the Golden Buzzer, causing a shower of golden confetti to rain down on Loren and ensuring that she advances onto the live semi-finals.What else has 'The Greatest Showman' singer Loren Allred done?This isn't the first singing competition in which Loren, 32, has participated. In 2012, she was a contestant on Season 3 of The Voice. Adam Levine was her coach but ultimately, Loren was eliminated after the first week of the live playoffs. She tied for 13th place overall.In addition to The Greatest Showman, she's also credited for providing vocals in the 2021 film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen, per IMDb. Loren released her first EP, "Late Bloomer," in 2021. It features her debut single "Til I Found You."\n\nThe Greatest Showman is streaming on Disney Plus.