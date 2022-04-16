Speaking to Variety about the project, showrunner and creator Kathleen Robertson said, "Historically, Hollywood has always represented reinvention, rebirth. Starting over. There has never been a better time to embrace that."

She adds, "My goal was to subvert this story and come at it from a place of both wonder and corruption, through the eyes of two complex female perspectives. Their performances are quite extraordinary. Nobody will ever see Kiernan Shipka as ‘Don Draper’s daughter’ ever again."