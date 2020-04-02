'Tacoma FD': Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme's Show Is Inspired by Real Emergency Calls

After a day he had his furniture moved out of his office and they fumigated it and moved the furniture back in, so of course the smell was back. He had all of his furniture moved to a different office and then that office smelled. Finally, he gave up and replaced all of his furniture, so that way I won. I beat my teacher, and we used it for Tacoma FD.

So you got away with it?

SL: Oh, I got away with it. I guess Tacoma FD is my confession, after all these years, it was me.