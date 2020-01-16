Get Ready, Spice Lords! Here's How to Apply for 'Hot Ones: The Game Show'

This ultimate challenge mixes together two extremely intense obstacles: spicy wings and trivia questions. To capitalize on the popular YouTube series Hot Ones , which features host Sean Evans conducting interviews with celebrity guests while eating spicy wings, this delicious format is now coming to cable TV.

With Sean hosting the truTV series, Hot Ones: The Game Show , audiences will get to watch two teams make their way into the "Pepperdome" and face-off in the ultimate spice battle. Can these contestants handle answering pop culture trivia questions while consuming hot wings?

Medical personnel is on standby for 'Hot Ones: The Game Show.'

According to the show's bio: “Each week, two teams compete in a battle of gastrointestinal fortitude through three rounds of trivia while chowing down on blazing hot wings slathered in sauces so fiery, contestants start to lose control of their senses." Because contestants will be putting their mouths and organs through the ringer with this intense wing challenge, the show also revealed that medical personnel is always on standby during filming.

"With EMTs standing by, reactions range from tears, sweat, vomit and, in one case, a panic attack, as their mouths melt from the intense heat of the sauce," the series' description reads. Additionally, "After three rounds, the team with the most cash will enter the Ring of Fire, where they must work together to win the grand prize and the soothing milkshake antidote to their burning mouths.”