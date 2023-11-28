Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > WWE Tammy Lynn Sytch's Net Worth Has Fallen Amid Legal Trouble WWE star Tammy Lynn Sytch has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for a drunk driving incident, but many want to know what her net worth is. By Joseph Allen Nov. 28 2023, Published 10:43 a.m. ET Source: YouTube

Thanks to a prolific career in the ring in the 1990s, Tammy Lynn Sytch will likely always be remembered, at least in part, for the role she played in breaking new ground for women in wrestling, usually under the name Sunny. In the last decade, though, her legacy has been complicated by a number of personal problems, including a string of arrests.

In November 2023, Sytch was sentenced to 17 years in prison for a deadly crash in which she was driving drunk. Following the news that she would be behind bars for more than a decade, many wanted to know what Sytch's net worth was.

What is Tammy Lynn Sytch's net worth?

Estimates for Sytch's net worth vary pretty widely, with some estimates having it as high as $11 million, and others having it as low as $100,000. The lower of those numbers seems more credible, even though she was once one of the most popular wrestlers in WWE. Personal issues and legal fees have likely drained a significant portion of the money she earned wrestling, leaving her only a little better off than the average American.

Tammy Lynn Sytch Former professional wrestler Net worth: $100,000 Tammy Lynn Sytch is a former professional wrestler who wrestled under the name Sunny. She broke new ground for female wrestlers throughout the 1990s and rose the very pinnacle of popularity in the sport. In recent years, her life has been filled with arrests and scandal which have somewhat clouded her legacy as an athlete. Birthdate: Dec. 7, 1972 Birthplace: Matawan, N.J. Birth Name: Tammy Lynn Sytch Partner: Chris Candido (1990–2005, his death)

What was Tammy Lynn Sytch sentenced for?

Interest in Sytch spiked following the news that she had been sentenced to 17 years in prison and 8 years of probation for a deadly drunk driving accident. Sytch pleaded no contest in August 2023 to one count of DUI manslaughter; driving while license suspended with death; four counts of DUI with damage to person; and two counts of DUI with damage to property.

The prosecutor in the case sought the maximum penalty of 25 years, arguing that Sytch was a danger to society, while her lawyers argued that she was suffering from mental illness. The facts of the case involve an incident from March 2022 in which Sytch was drinking from an open container of vodka while driving and hit another car in Ormond Beach. The driver of the other car was killed in the accident.