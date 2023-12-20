Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Tana Mongeau Showed off Her Veneers on Her Teeth in the Worst Way Possible Fans of influencer Tana Mongeau got up close and personal with her veneers in a hilarious accidental incident that she posted on TikTok. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Dec. 20 2023, Published 3:03 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@tanamongeaulol

The Gist: Fans of Tana Mongeau got a good look at her veneers in a recent TikTok.

She has had problems with her teeth before.

Experts claim that her veneers are not as they seem.

Article continues below advertisement

Taking care of your teeth is always important. Whether you make regular dentist appointments or even just religiously brush and floss twice a day, there are all sorts of ways for you to make sure your teeth remain as healthy as possible. In the worst case scenario where you might have to get replacement teeth, there are options for you to make as seamless a transition as possible. For example, you could always get veneers.

However, people have some preconceived notions of veneers that have long deterred them from getting them placed at all. And Tana Mongeau accidentally put one of those fears on display on TikTok. The popular influencer showed millions of people what it's like for her to live with veneers in one of the most embarrassing and hilarious videos on her profile. Check out what happened to her teeth.

Article continues below advertisement

Tana Mongeau's veneers betrayed her in one hilarious video.

For all intents and purposes, Tana probably didn't plan on showing her 7 million-plus followers the quality of her veneers on TikTok, but she probably thought her video was too hilarious not to post. On Dec. 10, 2023, she posted a TikTok that likely wasn't even meant to show off her teeth. Barely a second into the video, however, her intro was cut off when one of her front-placed veneers went flying out of her mouth.

Article continues below advertisement

Tana proceeded to shriek over the loss of her veneer, even showing off the considerable gap it left behind on her front tooth. She seemed to be in good spirits the whole time, thankfully. She even picked it up off the ground to show the camera. However, folks in the comments did have some of their anxieties about veneers realized thanks to Tana's video. Many of them claim that this is the exact reason why they wouldn't get veneers for themselves for fear of having them fall out mid-conversation.

Interestingly enough, some dental experts who saw Tana's video claim that this isn't common. A dentist on TikTok purports that this kind of thing happens "very rarely" with veneers. In fact, he claims that Tana's situation looks more like crown work than it does veneers. Nevertheless, this isn't even the first time that Tana has had problems with her teeth.

Article continues below advertisement

Tana Mongeau has had problems with her teeth before.