Everything You Should Know About Tania Fernandes Anderson's Marriage and Kids

Tania Fernandes Anderson is married to Tanzerious Anderson, who is currently serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for murder. By Allison DeGrushe Published Dec. 6 2024, 11:09 a.m. ET

On Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson was arrested on federal charges related to public corruption. According to an indictment obtained by NBC10 Boston, she faces six counts of aiding and abetting wire fraud in connection with the misuse of federal funds in her capacity as a city council member.

As we await further information on the arrest, let's take a closer look at Tania Fernandes Anderson's personal life. Here's everything you need to know, including details about her marital status and whether she has kids.

So, Tania Fernandes Anderson married?

As it turns out, yes: Tania Fernandes Anderson is married! The politician and non-profit executive is married to Tanzerious Anderson. According to the Jewish News Syndicate, Tanzerious is currently serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for first-degree murder. He and Tania got married while he was incarcerated.

He is the founder and lead organizer of Yesterday's Future, a "grassroots creative writing program initiated by writers currently incarcerated at the Old Colony Correctional Center in Bridgewater, Mass."

According to his bio on the program's official website, Tanzerious is a "Black Muslim father, husband, and son of Cape Verdean descent." Tanzerious is also a writer, activist, mentor, and yoga practitioner who works alongside fellow incarcerated individuals to explore how "systems of racial and class oppression, patriarchy," and the prison system "dehumanize people."

In the fall of 1999, he was a freshman at Northeastern University, where he received a five-year tuition grant through the school's "Ticket to Success" scholarship program. In addition to his academic work, he was also training in accounting and tutoring high school students twice a week.

By the spring, Tanzerious had been accepted into the Carpenter's Apprenticeship Program with Local 67 and was awaiting results from his fireman's exam. However, Tanzerious' life took a drastic turn when he was arrested, charged with a murder he claims he did not commit, and sentenced to life without parole.

Despite his conviction, Tanzerious has remained an active leader and advocate from within the prison system. He has organized cultural and educational programming, led campaigns to improve prison visiting conditions, and endorsed national efforts to raise the age for juvenile sentencing to 21. Plus, over the past two decades, Tanzerious has worked tirelessly, alongside his co-defendant, to overturn their convictions and challenge the injustice of their sentences.

Tania Fernandes Anderson has been a foster mom of 17 kids.