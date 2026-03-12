Target Boycott Controversy Grows After Jamal Bryant Announces Campaign Is Over A meeting with Target executives ended the boycott for some, but Minnesota organizers say the fight isn’t over. By Darrell Marrow Published March 12 2026, 1:00 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The Target boycott has seemingly ended, but not everyone in the Black community agrees. On March 11, Pastor Jamal Bryant and his allies announced that the boycott campaign they led was officially over. They said they were “claiming victory” after meetings with Target executives.

However, Target made clear it did not reverse or reinstate any DEI policies because of those talks. That discrepancy is exactly why this whole ending turned controversial so fast.



Is the Target boycott ending?

The boycott started after Target rolled back parts of its diversity strategy in January 2025. In its “Belonging at the Bullseye” announcement, the company said it would conclude its three-year DEI goals. It also said it would wind down its REACH initiative, stop participating in outside diversity surveys, and change “Supplier Diversity” to “Supplier Engagement.”

In February 2025, a group of Minnesota organizers — led by Dr. Nekima Levy Armstrong, Jaylani Hussein, and Monique Cullars-Doty — launched the boycott. “What we decided to do was to launch a target boycott that would begin on Feb. 1 to coincide with Black History Month,” Nekima said on the BlackPress USA Morning Show. “So after connecting with folks here, we sent out a press release at the end of January.”

Weeks later, Jamal launched a 40-day “Target Fast” during Lent, arguing that the retailer had backed away from the promises it made after George Floyd’s murder. He and his coalition have since argued that they squeezed real commitment out of Target. However, Jamal's own spokesperson acknowledged to USA Today that there were no new commitments and no reversals from the company.

Instead, they pointed to the company’s renewed follow-through on its 2021 pledge to spend more than $2 billion with Black-owned businesses, continued shelf space for Black-owned brands, and support tied to Black education and HBCUs. Jamal also said organizers believed Target had met, or would soon meet, three of their four main demands.

Why is there controversy regarding the Target boycott ending?

Despite Jamal’s announcement, Minneapolis activists pushed back immediately. They said the boycott was not over and argued that Target had not met the movement’s demands. At a press conference on March 11, local leaders accused Jamal of trying to close out a movement they said started with Minnesota organizers and community members.

"We stood for us and with the community,” Nekima said, per MPR News. “We speak for us, and we will never sell out our community for crumbs or a seat at Target's corrupt table. So we are asking people to continue to double down and hold Target accountable. The boycott continues."