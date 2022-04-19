Target Car Seat Trade-in April 2022: How to Get Your CouponBy Kelly Corbett
Apr. 19 2022, Published 12:41 p.m. ET
Calling all parents of little ones! You need to head to Target ASAP. The retailer’s bi-annual car seat trade-in event is back, and there are so many reasons to participate.
But before we get into the details about this year's trade-in(s), let’s catch up any folks who aren't familiar with the promotion. Keep scrolling to learn more about what Target’s car seat trade-in event is, as well as the 2022 dates.
What is Target's car seat trade-in event?
Target's car seat trade-in is a cool event that happens twice a year, where parents are able to bring in any old, expired, or damaged car seats to select Target locations (read: all stores, except TargetExpress stores) in exchange for a 20 percent off coupon that can be used on qualifying baby gear. In other words: Trade in an old car seat, and receive a snazzy coupon.
The coupon, which guests will receive on their mobile devices, offers 20 percent off one car seat, stroller, or select baby gear, which includes car seat bases, highchairs, strollers, travel systems, bouncers, rockers, playards, and swings at Target stores.
It can be used in-store or online and will expire two weeks after the trade-in event ends. But get this: It can be used twice during that period!
Another reason to partake in the trade-in is that Target has partnered with Waste Management to recycle these old car seats in order to create new products, such as pallets, plastic buckets, and construction materials like steel beams and carpet padding, according to the Car Seat Trade-in Event FAQ page. That means you can rest assured that you parted ways with that car seat in the most eco-friendly way possible.
Already, 1.7 million car seats and 25.4 million pounds of car seat materials have been recycled through this program since 2016.
Target's car seat trade-in event is happening until April 30, 2022.
Target's car seat trade-in event is currently in session! Between April 18 and 30, guests can bring in their unwanted car seats and receive their coupon, which can be redeemed through May 14, 2022. Easy peasy!
Guests should head to Guest Services upon arriving, where there should be a drop-off box for the car seats. To receive the coupon, guests must look for the designated sign to scan with their mobile devices. This is the only way to obtain the 20 percent off coupon.
Could Target's car seat trade-in event be improved?
Baby gear expert Jamie Grayson spread the word on Facebook about this year's event, and naturally, parents had some thoughts.
"I was wondering when this was. Thank you," one user replied on his post. Another user suggested a possible edit to the promotional coupon: "I love this deal, I just wish they would expand it beyond baby gear for those of us that have passed the baby stage." Meanwhile, others wished the discount was higher.
On Twitter, parents wondered why the car seat trade-in event isn't offered more regularly.
So, will you be attending this spring's Target car seat trade-in event? The retailer will also offer a second car seat trade-in event later this year; however, those dates have yet to be announced.