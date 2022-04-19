Calling all parents of little ones! You need to head to Target ASAP. The retailer’s bi-annual car seat trade-in event is back, and there are so many reasons to participate.

But before we get into the details about this year's trade-in(s), let’s catch up any folks who aren't familiar with the promotion. Keep scrolling to learn more about what Target’s car seat trade-in event is, as well as the 2022 dates.