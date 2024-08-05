Home > Viral News > Influencers Tasha Paige is Facing Backlash for her Comments at Verucasalt444's Funeral for Her Infant "May him live with like forever lasting p---y and peace," Tasha said at the infant's funeral. By Sara Belcher Published Aug. 5 2024, 7:07 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@verucasalt444; Intstagram/@tashaxpaige

The death of an infant is a hard one to process, and TikTok creator verucasalt444 (whose real name is Kimberley Summer Hartley) had to share her grief over losing her one-month-old son with the world. After sharing with her audience of 1.1 million followers about the birth of her son, Cash, he unexpectedly died of SIDS. Fellow TikTok creator Tasha Paige attended the funeral for Kimberley's son, though it seems her attendance may have done more harm than good.

Article continues below advertisement

Kimberley posted a screenshot of text messages between her and Tasha in which Tasha apologized "if I was inappropriate or insensitive in anyway as it wasn't my intention." Kimberley's text response states that Tasha "ruin[ed] my son's funeral," and both creators have posted TikToks hashing out the controversy for their followers.

Source: Instagram/@verucasalt444; Intstagram/@tashaxpaige

Article continues below advertisement

Tasha Paige gave a speech at Cash's funeral that has caused a lot of controversy online.

Sharing a screenshot of her apology and prior texts to Kimberley, Tasha claimed in a TikTok that she tried to rectify her mistakes, but ultimately tried to draw attention to some of the other creator's previous controversies with other creators. "I'm aware of my mistakes, I'm OK with myself, I've forgiven myself so it's all good," she said in a video. "What do you want me to do? I've said sorry."

In response to this, Kimberley posted a video of Tasha's speech she gave at Cash's funeral, in which she acknowledges that she "never got the pleasure to meet Cash because of my current circumstances, as Veruca knows." She continued her speech, saying, "It was so honoring to see how f--king nurturing and beautiful and how in tune you were with your instincts in being Cash's mother." Despite never actually meeting Kimberley's child, Tasha continues her speech while leaning on the hearse.

Article continues below advertisement

@verucasalt444 Replying to @Tasha Paige but tasha, what happened to “dont stir the pot bc ill make it boil” ❤️ ♬ original sound - veruca 🤍