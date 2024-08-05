Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok Job Rejects Woman’s Two Week Notice, Instantly Fires Her, so She Can’t Collect Final Paycheck "File unemployment IMMEDIATELY." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Aug. 5 2024, 3:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @heyitskelsi1

If you decide to take a new job while you're currently employed, the rules of business etiquette dictate that workers should give their current job two weeks' notice. This is deemed a professional courtesy that allows a company some time to get their ducks in a row and also so there are no "burnt bridges" between companies and the people they hire.

Article continues below advertisement

At least, that's the theory. According to a TikToker named Kelsi (@heyitskelsi1), the biggest mistake she made was deciding to put in her two-weeks' notice, as they instantly tendered her resignation, effectively terminating her from her position. This prevented her from getting a paycheck for over a month after she decided to become a teacher.

Kelsi begins her video by stating that she put in for her two-week notice at her place of employment after securing a "different and better" position in another company. She said she then went about politely telling her current employer that she would be leaving and that there wasn't any enmity between the two of them.

Article continues below advertisement

In a text overlay, Kelsi also wrote that she "specifically waited until two weeks before [she] NEEDED to leave to make sure [she] would get paid to pay [her] bills." As Kelsi recorded her video, she received a phone call, which she says was from someone at the job she was leaving.

Article continues below advertisement

"So wanted to call and meet with you, sorry, when you messaged me I was on a one-on-one with another agent. So, that's the reason why. I am very excited to hear about your new career, that you are gonna be pursuing," the soon-to-be former co-worker says on the other line of the phone.

There's a noticeable shift in his vocal frequency at this point of the video, however. One might even say the man sounds like he's queuing up a big "BUT" to lay down on Kelsi, which he does. "But, whenever an agent within the account review team does give their notice we have to accept that immediately."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @heyitskelsi1

Kelsi then informs the person on the phone that their other co-worker told her differently. "She told me that I would be able to finish out my two weeks when I put it in," she replies on their call.

Article continues below advertisement

"Yeah, that is not the case I'm sorry that she said that. That is, that's not the case. Given the sensitivity of the stuff that we work with in this department whenever a two-week notice is provided we have to accept it immediately," he informs her.

In short, she's not going to be able to work for two weeks, which means she's going to be missing out on a paycheck as a result of trying to do right by her employer and letting them know that she's going to take a new job.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @heyitskelsi1

So it's no wonder why she penned in a caption for the video: "Don't give any job the courtesy of a two-week notice. This is the b------ they will do," she added. After he apologizes again and asks her for his email, he wishes her well in her new venture and then goes on to tell her that he knows she's frustrated.

Article continues below advertisement

She clarifies that she isn't "frustrated" but that she's actually "p---ed," because she has three children and "bills to pay." "I'm not going to get paid until September 15th so yes I am livid," she tells him. "I understand, I understand," he tells her.

"I just want to make sure...yes, I'm being terminated today," she tells him, her voice cracking on the phone, stating that she's going to have to "try to file for unemployment."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @heyitskelsi1

"Unfortunately, we have to accept the resignation," he tells her before she cuts him off and clarifies, "I'm not resigning as of today, I was resigning as of August 12th. So if you're telling me I'm being let go today that means I'm being terminated as of today. Is that correct?" she asks him.

Article continues below advertisement

"Yes ma'am we are separating your unemployment today." "Thank you," she states. "Again, I apologize but if you'll go ahead and clock out...log off of all your systems and I will finalize the separation today, OK?"

"OK," she says looking away briefly. "Thank you," he says, and she thanks him back and they end the call. She begins typing away on a keyboard off-screen. She then claps her hands together and blows air out of her mouth in frustration before the clip ultimately closes.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @heyitskelsi1

Numerous users who responded to her video, in the comments section, urged her to file for unemployment. Others agreed that giving a two-week notice was ultimately pointless, stating that it almost never works in the employees' favor.

Article continues below advertisement

One person remarked: "Call HR immediately. They have to pay you out for those two weeks if they aren't going to let you work them. Plus any vacation time." Whereas another said, "They’re turning your resignation into a wrongful termination."