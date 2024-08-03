Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok Woman Wakes up to Loud Noise on Top of House — Turns Out Roofers Got the Wrong Address "No… you get a 100% discount." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Aug. 3 2024, 10:44 a.m. ET Source: TikTok @catnipstb

Manda (@catnipstb) was sleeping in on her day off, only to hear loud banging on top of her house. Waking up to investigate just what the heck was going on, she noticed that there were objects flying off of her roof.

The objects turned out to be shingles and she soon discovered that construction workers were replacing the roof on her home. The problem is that she never ordered a new roof and the company got to work on the wrong address. She posted about her experience in a series of TikTok videos.

"Pov you did not order a roof and you see s[h]ingles fly off of your house," a text overlay in the first clip reads. Manda looks into the camera quixotically and asks, "When do you tell the people that this is not the house that ordered a roof?" she says into the camera.

In a follow-up video that is shot in a surrealist format with Manda's face becoming a unified piece of the new roof that is on her home, she narrates the culmination of the accidental roofing.

Manda recounts the jarring scene, detailing just how disorienting it was to wake up on what was supposed to be her sleep in, day off, only to discover that there was a construction crew trying to give her home a new roof.

"So basically we woke up one morning. It was our day off so we shouldn't have been woken up very early and all of a sudden there's so much banging and everything on our ceiling or on the roof I mean, and, there's things flying off the roof, there's a guy on a ladder," she said.

"It was crazy but anyway, yeah, they, they sure enough they ripped that s--- up and they also threw some, like, there's wood apparently that goes into like the under part of a roof, I, you know I don't have my roofing certification, so," she says to her following after discussing the new roofing job her home just underwent.

"I don't really know what goes into that but, so when they f--- up and they come to a house that doesn't actually order the roof, and they do all that, you get a half-price discount," she says into the camera, detailing that she was able to get the cost of the roof at half the price they would've charged someone else who actually ordered it.

"Don't know who needs to know that for a friend, love you guys," she says, with her picasso-esque, rearranged eyes and nose and mouth green-screen in her newly minted roof on her home.

Several folks, upon hearing the culmination of her story, thought that she wasn't properly advocating for herself and that she could've gotten the roofing company to simply do all of the work they performed on her home for free.

"No, you get a free new roof or you get a lawyer," one person penned. Another wrote: "Hell no. They need to fix it for FREE," while someone else replied: "Half-priced??? No no no, that was zero percent your fault."

And even though she maintained that she was, indeed, paying for half of the roof, there were a lot of people who just couldn't get over the fact she decided to compensate the company for the work they performed in error.

"Absolutely not that was not your fault! I would not pay for nothing! Roofs are not cheap!" one person said. "A half-price discount? I’d own the business by the end of it if they told me that lmfaoooo," someone else remarked.

One person detailed why it was entirely free for her: "As long as you told them as soon as you noticed they are liable for ‘returning it to original condition’ since that’s impossible they owe you a free fix. If you waited until they are done it’s diff."

Apparently, there were other people who this has happened to as well, like this one Reddit user who lived in a housing development that was presided over by a Homeowner's Association.

