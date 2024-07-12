Home > Viral News > Trending “Nicest Tattoo Artist Ever” Praised for His Gentle Parenting Approach to Difficult Client "I’d feel so safe with this man." By Mustafa Gatollari Jul. 12 2024, Published 2:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @sageofthe6tats

TikTok account @sageofthe6tats recently posted a video of tattoo artist Adam Abrew (@brew.tattoo on Instagram) dealing with a “challenging” client. The video, which has shot up to 13.9 million views, shows Adam calmly and professionally talking to a woman who appeared to be under the influence at her tattoo appointment.

In the video, Adam explains to the woman that she needs to decide on the size of her tattoo. "Hey, listen, you're telling me you want another size, so what we have to do now is wipe the stencil off to put another one on. Do you see how that works?"

"Not really," the woman responds. "Good. OK, so this was a pleasure," Adam says. "Maybe we got off on the wrong foot today and we should do this another day." "No, I'm sorry," she replies. "No, I think we should do this another day because, I don't know, are you a little bit influenced or something? Be honest with me. Are you drinking or something like that?"

"Drinking a little bit," she admits. "It's OK if you are. You can be honest because you told me you wanted it that way. So now you want it smaller, correct,” he says, to which she finally gets it, "Yes, I see what you're saying."

"So I have to wipe it off now. Is that OK? OK. Awesome.” His calm energy impressed viewers, with one user commenting, "Did he just gentle parent her 🙈😂," and another adding, "Wow he is truly a professional!!!!!! Incredibly patient lol." A third noted, "‘Have you been drinking a little bit? You can be honest’ is such a gentle parent moment lol." Another viewer expressed admiration for Adam’s professionalism, saying, "I'm loving the professionalism from Brew Tattoo 😍."

The Gentle Parenting Book by Sarah Ockwell-Smith, published in 2016, provides a comprehensive guide to raising children with empathy, respect, and understanding. Ockwell-Smith, a parenting expert with a background in psychology and child development, covers a wide range of topics, including coping with crying babies, introducing solid foods, and managing sibling rivalry.

The book is designed to help parents transition from more authoritarian styles to a gentler approach, offering practical advice. While it has been well-received and praised for its compassionate approach, it has also sparked debate regarding its effectiveness and practicality.

Critics argue that gentle parenting may lead to permissiveness and a lack of discipline, potentially resulting in children who struggle with boundaries and authority. An article from Psychology Today highlights concerns that gentle parenting might not adequately prepare children for real-world challenges, suggesting that it may foster unrealistic expectations and hinder adaptability.

This perspective emphasizes the importance of balancing empathy with firmness to ensure children develop a well-rounded understanding of discipline and respect​.

So, while gentle parenting might not be all it’s cracked up to be, it sure did work for Adam. Many in the comments were even struck by this man’s vibe. Several people in the comments were also focused on the man's looks.

One wrote, "The facial expressions of him trying not to lose his patience took me out 😂 He’s so cute??," and another thought he looked like Pedro Pascal. "There truly isn't anything Pedro Pascal can't do. He did so amazing 💙." Is there anything this man can't do?

There were also other folks who responded that they could never imagine ever going in for a tattoo and being drunk during the session. Alcohol.org discussed the effects of getting inked while under the influence — in short, it could end up being a bad time for both the artist and the client.

Not being in the right frame of mind while putting a permanent marking on your body is never a good idea — having to deal with a design that's going to live under your skin for the rest of your life is you may regret probably isn't anyone's idea of a good time.