Taylor Holder Abruptly Canceled His Tour To Focus On His Mental Health "I’m sorry." — Taylor By Jennifer Farrington Published May 14 2026, 11:23 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@taylorholder

Rising country music singer Taylor Holder made a stark announcement on May 12, 2026, via Instagram regarding all of his upcoming shows scheduled for 2026. “To my fans, friends, and everyone who planned to come see these shows,” he began his statement, continuing, “This is one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make, but I need to cancel my upcoming shows.”

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Taylor had just announced on social media on March 18, 2026, that he was going on tour, the “When No One’s Around Tour,” and seemed quite excited about it. Show dates began on May 1 and were expected to run through Nov. 28, 2026. But the announcement came just days before he was scheduled to appear in Kansas City, Mo., on May 14. Here’s everything to know about Taylor's tour cancellation and what mental health has to do with it all.

Everything to know about Taylor Holder’s tour cancellation.

Taylor Holder was slated to appear at at least seven other shows for his "When No One’s Around Tour" before announcing on May 12, 2026, that he would be canceling the remaining dates. That included his Kansas City, Mo. show on May 14, his Atlanta show on May 21, and his May 22 Jacksonville show. He was also scheduled to appear in North Fort Myers on May 23 and Fort Myers on May 24. Those shows have also been canceled.

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June 27 would have brought Taylor to Grant, Okla., and he was expected to end the tour in Durant, Okla., at The Grand Theater at Choctaw Casino & Resort on Nov. 28, 2026.

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While Taylor didn’t address this in his post, fans who purchased tickets for the shows should expect refunds since the cancellations were out of their control. However, money spent on flights and hotels could still be lost if fans didn’t purchase travel insurance or add-on cancellation coverage, which is often offered in the middle of the booking process. In any case, those who made travel arrangements will need to check their booking details directly to see what might be refundable.

Taylor Holder will focus on his mental health following the cancellation of his 2026 tour.

Taylor canceled his “When No One’s Around Tour” so he could focus on his mental health. In his May 12 Instagram announcement, he opened up about what he’s been going through.

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“Over the past several months, I’ve been in constant struggle with my mental health in ways that I can no longer ignore. I’ve tried for a while now to put my head down and just push through this and give everything I have to the music and the people who support me, but truthfully I’ve reached my limit right now,” Taylor shared.

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He continued, “I need to take a step back and focus on getting healthy.” Taylor explained that despite getting to live out his dream as a musician, he still feels “so lonely… so unfulfilled.” While he said performing for fans “is the greatest privilege of my life,” he noted the decision to step back “was not made lightly.”

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He also acknowledged that he’s aware that many people had already made arrangements to attend his shows, including spending money, and apologized for “the disappointment this causes.”