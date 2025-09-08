Remember Taylor Momsen Who Played Cindy Lou Who? She’s Now a Rock Star "She was my favorite one on 'Gossip Girl'. Such a good actress!!" By Jennifer Farrington Published Sept. 8 2025, 11:58 a.m. ET Source: Universal Pictures;Mega

Her days as Jenny Humphrey, Dan Humphrey’s younger sister on the teen drama Gossip Girl, may be long over, but Taylor Momsen hasn’t exactly stepped out of the spotlight. In fact, she’s very much stayed in it. And believe it or not, Taylor is now in her 30s! It’s hard to wrap your head around the fact that the same girl who once played the ambitious teen designer desperate to fit in with the Upper East Side’s elite is now a full-grown adult.

Not to mention, she also played the sweet and generous Cindy Lou Who in the 2000 Jim Carrey version of The Grinch. While you may have lost touch with Taylor since her Gossip Girl days, she’s been keeping busy. In fact, her current projects are largely why she hasn’t appeared in any movies or TV shows since her time as Jenny. Here’s what she’s been up to.

What is 'Gossip Girl' star Taylor Momsen doing now?

Source: Mega

Maybe you haven’t been paying attention, but Taylor Momsen, now 32, is doing big things these days, and no, they have nothing to do with acting. Surprisingly, the child actor you remember as Jenny Humphrey in Gossip Girl and Cindy Lou Who in The Grinch has stepped away from acting.

Instead, she’s pouring her energy into the rock band she formed with her best friends, The Pretty Reckless. Together, they tour the world and perform songs she wrote, with Taylor telling US Weekly on the red carpet at the 2025 VMAs that it is “the greatest thing in the world.”

But The Pretty Reckless isn’t exactly a new venture for Taylor. The band has been releasing music since around 2010, with songs like “Zombie” and “Far From Never,” and 2025 is shaping up to be a big year for them. Not only did they release a new track, “For Death I Am,” which has already racked up over 800,000 views on YouTube, but they also just wrapped up with AC/DC on their PWR/UP tour, which began in 2024, serving as a support act.

In addition to her music career, Taylor is putting in the work to stay in shape. Both in the “For Death I Am” video and on the 2025 VMA red carpet, she showed off some seriously toned abs. Needless to say, Taylor is thriving these days. But like many of us, you’re probably wondering: will she ever return to acting? She’s already addressed that question, and here’s what she had to say.

Source: Instagram

Taylor Momsen says she won't be returning to acting.

Sorry folks, Taylor won’t be returning to your screens anytime soon, as she’s made it clear she has no plans to go back to acting. Her last role, Gossip Girl, wrapped up when she was around 15 or 16, and she hasn’t acted since. On the 2025 VMA red carpet, she told Us Weekly, “Acting was kind of a childhood thing, and I’m just full force with the band. We just got off tour with AC/DC, which was incredible.”

