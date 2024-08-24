Home > Television > Gossip Girl 'Gossip Girl' Exes Ed Westwick and Jessica Szohr Get Married Two Weeks Apart Jessica and Ed dated from 2008 to 2010. By Anna Quintana Published Aug. 24 2024, 1:48 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The year was 2008. Ed Westwick and Jessica Szohr were portraying Chuck Bass and Vanessa Abrams on Gossip Girl, and also secretly dating. Fans had yet to discover that Dan Humphrey was the face behind the titular Gossip Girl, and all was right with the world.

Article continues below advertisement

Sadly, the couple split in 2010. However, fast forward over a decade, and Gossip Girl fans are experiencing some deja vu as both Ed and Jessica are getting married in the same week — just to other people. Here is everything you need to know about their respective weddings and new spouses.

Source: Instagram Jessica Szohr with husband Brad and Ed Westwick wiih wife Amy.

Article continues below advertisement

Jessica Szohr got married to former NHL player Brad Richardson.

Jessica beat Ed down the aisle, tying the knot with former Vancouver Canucks player Brad Richardson in Arizona surrounded by 150 of the couple's close family and friends. "It was the most magical, beautiful day, filled with the people we love the most," Jessica told The Knot. "It's such a vibe up there, in the mountains. I wanted to tie that in with this magnificent, fancy and chic dress, but I still wanted the flowers to have a bohemian look. It was like pieces of a puzzle coming together."

Article continues below advertisement

She had her maid-of-honor, fellow CW alum Nina Dobrev, by her side, and her Gossip Girl co-star Chace Crawford was also in attendance. Jessica and Brad began dating in 2019 and welcomed their daughter Bowie two years later.

Ed Westwick married Amy Jackson in Italy.

Meanwhile, her ex Ed and his partner, Amy Jackson got married the weekend of August 24 in Italy. "Let’s go get married baby! You’re gonna need to change your IG handle... we did a little chilled Pizza and Pasta night to welcome our family and the wedding party. The temperature is perfect, the vibes 👌," Ed captioned photos on Instagram of the welcome party before the wedding.

Article continues below advertisement

Amy shared snaps of her wedding weekend glam, writing, "Channelling the 1960s Golden Era for our cruise along the Amalfi on day one of our wedding weekend." Ed proposed to Amy in January 2024 after dating for two years. Amy is also a mom to son Andreas, which she shares with ex-fiancé George Panayiotou.

Article continues below advertisement

"We were invited separately to a race day with Aston Martin at Silverstone racetrack in 2021. I was there with a friend who knew her," Ed told HELLO! magazine in October 2023. "I saw her and thought, ‘I’m going to make my move!’ We chatted for a bit, and I asked her if she wanted to meet me for a coffee."