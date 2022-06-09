Does Taylor Swift Really Own an Abandoned Mansion in Nashville? Fans Think She Does

When you make as much bank as Taylor Swift, it’s not surprising that you’d have a few pieces of real estate under your belt. From California to New York, the Miss Americana star owns property in several states.

But there's been some talk that she has an abandoned mansion in Nashville, Tenn. Apparently, she bought this estate for her parents, but they never actually moved into it. Instead of selling it, the pop star allegedly just left it to sit and get all dusty and spooky.